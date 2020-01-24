Philly Mayor, ‘No more blackface’ at Mummers: PA Headlines

AP PA Headlines 1/24/20

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney has warned residents he will end the city’s annual Mummers Parade if organizers don’t curtail participants’ inappropriate behavior, including blackface. Kenney’s spokesperson says the mayor sent a letter Tuesday to the organizers of the four Mummers divisions and requested they meet with officials following another blackface controversy at this year’s event. The New Year’s Day parade has a long history of racially and socially offensive displays. The parade features ornate costumes and musical performances and attracts thousands of spectators each year.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pennsylvania House Speaker Mike Turzai will not run for reelection in a critical year when Democrats are aiming to take control of the chamber. The Republican speaker made the announcement Thursday at his office in his suburban Pittsburgh district. Turzai became speaker in 2015 after four years as House majority leader. Turzai emerged as a force for fiscal and social conservatism in state government, as well as a powerhouse fundraiser for the House Republican majority. As speaker for all five years during Gov. Tom Wolf’s time in office, Turzai has been the Legislature’s strongest adversary to the Democrat.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The next Roman Catholic archbishop of Philadelphia says it’s “awesome” to be back in the city where his pastoral career began. The Vatican on Thursday announced the appointment of Nelson Perez, currently the bishop of Cleveland. The 58-year-old Perez will be the first Hispanic to lead the Philadelphia region’s 1.3 million-member flock. He will succeed Archbishop Charles Chaput, a conservative culture warrior who resigned after turning 75 last year. Perez was ordained in Pennsylvania and served as a parish priest for more than 20 years in Philadelphia.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features

BAKERSVILLE, N.C. (AP) – Animal shelter says “world’s worst cat” is up for adoption. A North Carolina animal shelter says it has the “world’s worst cat” available for adoption. Mitchell County Animal Rescue in North Carolina is waiving adoption fees in the hope that someone will take the cat named Perdita off their hands. A tongue-in-cheek profile of the foul-tempered feline says her dislikes include “dogs, children, the Dixie Chicks, Disney movies, Christmas and last but NOT least … HUGS.” It says she likes lurking, pretending to be sick and “staring into your soul until you feel as if you may never be cheerful again …” The shelter says it’s received more than 50 applications to adopt her.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved