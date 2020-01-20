Spotted Lanternfly Costs PA $50M: AP PA Headlines, and Features

AP PA Headlines 1/20/20

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A large, colorful pest from Asia is costing the Pennsylvania economy about $50 million and eliminating nearly 500 jobs each year. That’s according to a Penn State study released Thursday. The study represents researchers’ first attempt to quantify the destruction caused by the spotted lanternfly. It was first detected in the U.S. in 2014, in Pennsylvania’s Berks County.

It’s since overrun the state’s southeastern corner and spread into nearby states including New Jersey, Delaware and Virginia. Penn State economists estimated the financial impact on industries most susceptible to spotted lanternfly, including nurseries, vineyards, Christmas tree growers and hardwood producers.

AVALON, Pa. (AP) — Police say a public defender in Allegheny County stabbed her fiance, a fellow public defender, after a night of drinking earlier this week. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette said 31-year-old Elizabeth LaForgia was charged by police in Avalon with aggravated assault and other offense for allegedly stabbing George Saba with a 12-inch kitchen knife and kicking him in the crotch.

The county human resources department tells the paper their employment status is being reviewed. LaForgia defense attorney Brent McCune says she was defending herself and that alcohol was involved. The paper says Saba declined comment.

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump’s defenders are arguing that his pressure on Ukraine broke no U.S. law, and so wasn’t impeachable in the first place. The House Democrats who are prosecuting the president on abuse and obstruction charges say that, constitutionally, there need be no crime as defined in the criminal code. Before the arguments begin at the trial to open in earnest Tuesday, a fight is expected over the structure of the trial. Trump denies the charges and has cast himself as a victim of Democrats who want to overturn his election.

LONDON (AP) – Prince Harry has taken aim at the journalists who have dissected his life since the day he was born, explaining why he chose to step back from royal duties. Harry said Sunday he had “no other option” as he and his wife, Meghan, seek a more peaceful life. The comments were Harry’s first public remarks since Saturday, when his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, announced the terms under which the prince and his wife will walk away from royal duties. Harry said he wanted people “to hear the truth from me, as much as I can share, not as a prince, or a duke, but as Harry.”

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — How did authorities get a pair of suspects in a marijuana dispensary break-in out of the building? For officials in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the answer was simple: smoke them out. Authorities say a SWAT team fired tear gas into the dispensary to end a standoff that lasted about four hours. One suspect fled into the arms of police immediately as soon as the tear gas canister exploded; the second suspect emerged later. Both face burglary charges.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — It’s a class satire based on life in Korea. But the movie “Parasite” has managed to make major inroads into the Oscar race. The Bong Joon Ho film is the first foreign language movie to take top honors at the Screen Actors Guild awards. The victory puts it in place as a legit contender for best picture at the Oscars next month. “Parasite” beat out favorites like “1917,” “The Irishman” and “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood.” If “Parasite” can pull off the upset at the Feb. 9 Oscars, it would be the first foreign language film to win best picture.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Bad Boys” did just fine at the box office. The third installment of the Will Smith-Martin Lawrence franchise earned $59 million domestically to capture the top spot on the weekend list. Finishing a disappointing second is “Dolittle,” which barely beat out the number-three film, “1917.”

