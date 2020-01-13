Deadly Weekend in Philly: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores/Sked

AP PA Headlines 1/13/20

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say violence claimed the lives of six people over the weekend in Philadelphia, including a 15-year-old boy shot twice in the chest in north Philadelphia Saturday afternoon and a 24-year-old man shot in the head Saturday night in west Philadelphia. On Saturday evening in Center City, a man in his 30s died an hour after he was stabbed in the neck.

Gunfire in north Philadelphia later claimed the lives of a 24-year-old man and a 31-year-old man, and the shooting death of a 24-year-old man Sunday afternoon in northwest Philadelphia brought the total to six. Several other people were wounded in shootings.

DILLSBURG, Pa. (AP) — An animal welfare group says two “terrified” cats were found in plastic bags along the side of a road in Pennsylvania. Speranza Animal Rescue said in a Facebook post that a volunteer spotted a box near a motel along Route 15 in Dillsburg in York County on Thursday night and stopped to check it out. She reported finding the cats inside in separate plastic bags that were tied shut. She said she took the “cold and terrified” animals to a vet for treatment. Anyone with information is asked to call the animal rescue in Mechanicsburg.

TEHRAN, Iran, (AP) – Iranian demonstrators are defying a heavy police presence to protest Sunday night in Tehran over the Islamic Republic’s days of denials that it shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane and killed 176 people. Videos posted online Sunday night showed protesters shouting anti-government slogans and moving through subway stations and sidewalks.

Many were near Azadi, or Freedom, Square after an earlier call for people to demonstrate there. Other videos suggested similar protests were taking place in other Iranian cities. Iran has deployed riot police in the capital expecting more protests after its Revolutionary Guard admitted to accidentally shooting down a passenger plane.

LONDON, England (AP) – Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II is preparing for a crisis family meeting to work out a future for Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, after their dramatic decision to walk away from royal roles. Well-wishers cheered the monarch Sunday as she made her weekly trip to a church at her Sandringham estate in eastern England.

Meanwhile, supporters of the royal family’s feuding factions used the British media to paint conflicting pictures of who was to blame for the rift. Royal officials said the queen had summoned her grandson Harry, his elder brother Prince William and their father Prince Charles to Sandringham, 100 miles north of London, for a meeting on Monday.

BOSTON (AP) – Bostonians ditched their parkas and mittens for a second day as record-breaking warm temperatures again bathed the region in spring like temperatures. In Boston, the mercury reached a wildly unseasonable 72 degrees. That smashed the record of 61 degrees for the day set in 1913, 1975, and 2017. It was also only the fourth time since records began being kept in 1872 that Boston saw any January day reach 70 or above. Saturday was the third day to reach that mark. Temperatures are expected to dip back into the 30s and 40s for much of the week. A bit south on Sunday, the National Weather Service reported a record high 68 degrees in New York City’s Central Park.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The FBI is asking the public’s help in catching a so-called “bad wig bandit” who’s been robbing banks in North Carolina. The FBI said in a statement on Thursday that the suspect wore a different wig during each heist in the Charlotte area. One wig was blonde. Another was black. The third was red. The FBI said he robbed a BB&T in Huntersville on Dec. 13. He then robbed two banks on Jan. 7. The first was a New Horizon Bank in Belmont. The second was a Wells Fargo in Gastonia.

RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — An eastern Indiana man who spent months heartbroken after losing his late wife’s wedding ring has been reunited with the gold band thanks to a posting on social media. Charles McNally was shopping in September when the wedding ring his wife of 56 years, Barbara, had worn until her death in 2018 slipped off his finger. The Richmond man and his family repeatedly searched stores for the missing ring but to no avail. But the Palladium-Item reports that a woman who’d found the ring in a Walmart store saw a Facebook posting McNally’s daughter made about the lost ring. She returned it to McNally on Monday.

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Teddy Blueger scored the deciding goal in the eighth round of the shootout and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-3. Jared McCann, Patric Hornqvist and Brandon Tanev scored in regulation for the Penguins, who swept a three-game Western road trip. Evgeny Malkin had two assists and Tristan Jarry had 25 saves. Taylor Hall had a goal and an assist, and Conor Garland and Derek Stepan also scored for the Coyotes, who had been shutout in its previous two games. Adin Hill made 30 saves.

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Pittsburgh Steelers coach Bill Cowher has been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Cowher, an analyst for CBS, was surprised by the announcement made live on air in studio before the Tennessee Titans-Baltimore Ravens AFC divisional round playoff game Saturday night. Hall President and CEO David Baker delivered the news to Cowher during CBS’s “The NFL Today” pregame show broadcast. Cowher was the coach of the Steelers for 15 seasons from 1992 to 2006, and led them to 10 playoff appearances including two Super Bowls and winning one — beating Seattle in 2006. His Pittsburgh teams won nine division titles.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pat Maroon scored the game’s only goal, Andrei Vasilevskiy made 23 saves and the Tampa Bay Lightning tied a club record with their 10th straight win, 1-0 over the Philadelphia Flyers. They will look to set a club record for consecutive victories on Sunday night at New Jersey. The Flyers saw their five-game home winning streak halted. Philadelphia entered an NHL-best 14-2-4 at home.

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic had 19 points and 12 assists, Dwight Powell scored 10 of his 19 points in a decisive third quarter and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Philadelphia 76ers 109-91. Powell was 5 of 6 from the field and had four of his season-high 12 rebounds in the third quarter. The Mavericks outscored the 76ers 32-16 in the period to turn a nine-point deficit into a 73-66 lead. Tobias Harris had 20 points and 10 rebounds for the 76ers. Philadelphia played its second game without Joel Embiid. He’s sidelined by a torn ligament in a finger.

