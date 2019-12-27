Seasonal Affective Disorder…affects lots of folks in The Valley

SUNBURY – There more than three million reported cases of Season Affective Disorder each year, and the holiday stress can add to this. Mental Health care professionals Doug Richard, Morgan Richard, and Susan Decker joined WKOK’s sunrise program recently to discuss ways to more enjoy the winter.

Susan Decker, a licensed professional counselor, “Maybe you could re-evaluating those expectations, setting some realistic goals for maybe yourself, your family, not taking on more responsibility than you can handle or that you can handle in a way that you become overly tired and fatigued.”

Morgan Richard, marriage and family therapist and co-owner of Rooted Relational Therapy, discussed ways to relax a little, “I think we can make things simple and they can still be really meaningful. You don’t have to stress yourself out, having everything decorated perfectly or preparing this huge meal. And also put out there, it is okay to say no. You’re going to get invited to a lot of gatherings and you have to pick and choose, and there may be times you just need to say, ‘You know what, we’re going to stay home.”

Doug Richard, Clinical Director at Rooted Relational Therapy, gave some sound advice for people who might be alienated from their family in the holiday season, “Create your own family, spend time with the people that you want to spend time with and unfortunately, that might not be your biological family. But you can create of people you care about and who care about you, and celebrate the holidays with them.”

They’ve established a fund to help local people pay for counseling, if they can not otherwise afford it. You can listen to the full interview on WKOK’s podcast page at WKOK.com