“Everything is so expensive,” she said at the Salvation Army’s Needy Family Fund Distribution in Sunbury “I don’t understand how people can live. We have two incomes and it’s still a struggle.”
Stephens, of Sunbury, and her husband have three children: ages 11, 5 and nearly 3. Her husband is scheduled to be laid off soon, she said.
She said the Needy Family Fund is “amazing.”
“It’s the second year we’ve used it,” she said. “I think it’s an amazing program. I am definitely glad. The kids are set because they will have a Christmas.”
Since 1987, the Salvation Army’s Needy Family Fund, sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust, has raised more than $2.9 million during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. It is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury.
This year’s goal is $100,000. Today’s total is $108,528.58 thanks to $250 from Dominic Moffa and Mary Beth Clark; $20 from Mary Reigel, of Selinsgrove; $200 from Carol Snook, of Lewisburg; $50 from Miriam Naugle, of Lewisburg; $50 from Mary Feger, of Sunbury; $300 from Mifflinburg United Methodist Church, of Mifflinburg; $25 from Scott McKenna, of State College; $400 Nathan Mitchel in memory of Steve Mitchel, of Lewisburg; $100 from David and Nada Jean Gray in memory of Elle Williams, of Lewisburg; $512.82 from Thomas Zorn; $102.56 from Lynna Palermo; and $50 from Klinesgrove United Methodist Church. There were also $793.20 in anonymous donations.
Donors can make checks payable to The Needy Family Fund and mail or drop them off to any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors can also mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, Pa., 17844, or donate online at www.mbtc.com/donate-to-the-needy-family-fund.