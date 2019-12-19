Harrisburg’s flurry of activity: AP PA Headlines, Features, Local Scores

AP PA Headlines 12/19/19

HARRISBURG (AP) – Pennsylvania is enacting legislation that’s designed to improve how it handles nonviolent offenders in a continuing effort to reduce the state’s prison population. Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, signed the two-bill package Wednesday, shortly after the Republican-controlled Senate approved the bills. The GOP-controlled House did the same a day earlier. Key provisions involve getting nonviolent offenders onto parole faster and helping get more nonviolent offenders into addiction treatment programs that are shown to lower recidivism. Elements of the legislation, however, were prompted by a spate of five parolees being arrested over the summer for homicide, most with connections to domestic violence.

HARRISBURG (AP) – A former nurse faces hundreds of charges because investigators say he secretly recorded patients at the Pennsylvania hospital where he worked, and sexually assaulted an unconscious woman in the emergency room. State prosecutors filed charges Wednesday against 39-year-old Chambersburg resident Michael David Bragg that include manufacturing child pornography and indecent assault.

Investigators say they recovered from his computer or phone the nude or partially nude images of 171 adults, and images of 19 children that were characterized as child pornography. Bragg is in the Franklin County Jail. A message was left for his lawyer.

HARRISBURG (AP) – Pennsylvania’s Republican-controlled Senate is confirming Gov. Tom Wolf’s nomination of a former state attorney general to fill a state court vacancy. Wednesday’s vote confirms Bruce Beemer to replace a retired judge on the Allegheny County Court. He’ll serve until a successor is picked in 2021’s election.

As Wolf’s inspector general since 2016, Beemer ran an office that investigates complaints about fraud, waste and misconduct in state agencies. Beemer stepped in as Wolf’s nominee to the attorney general’s post for five months in 2016 to finish the elected term of his former boss, Kathleen Kane. She had resigned after she was convicted.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Majority Republicans in the state House are taking the first step to amend the Pennsylvanian Constitution so that appeals court judges would be elected by district rather than statewide. The House voted 102 to 95 on Wednesday for the proposal that would have lawmakers draw the district lines for Supreme, Superior and Commonwealth courts. In order to be enacted, it must still pass the Senate, then be approved by both chambers in the next session, before going to voters as a referendum. All Democrats voted no, joined by four Republicans.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania state gambling regulators are approving a second license for Penn National Gaming to open a mini-casino, this time in a vacant former Sears store at a suburban York mall. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board’s vote Wednesday came almost two years after Penn National Gaming submitted the highest bid, just over $50 million, for the license. It expects to open in the York Galleria Mall in late 2020 or early 2021. Penn National can operate up to 750 slot machines and 30 table games at the facility. It also has approval to open Hollywood Casino Morgantown, near the city of Reading.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s highest court is turning down an effort to resume cash welfare assistance to the poor and disabled while litigation continues over a law that ended the payments. The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld a lower-court’s ruling this summer that the groups challenging the law did not prove they were likely to prevail in the ongoing lawsuit. At issue is a Depression-era program that typically provided about $200 a month. The payments stopped in August after Republican lawmakers pushed through a bill that ended the $24 million annual program along with reauthorizing subsidies to Philadelphia hospitals.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The “individual mandate” of former President Barack Obama’s health care law is invalid, but other parts of the law need further review. The decision by a federal appeals court in New Orleans yesterday will not immediately affect the Affordable Care Act, President Barack Obama’s signature health care policy, which remains in place while the court case continues. The 2-1 ruling was handed down by a panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans.

The ruling largely sidestepped what happens to some of the most popular parts of the Affordable Care Act such as protections for those with pre-existing conditions, Medicaid expansion and the ability for children under the age of 26 to remain on their parents’ insurance. The court reached no decision on the big issue — how much of the Affordable Care Act must fall along with the insurance mandate. The Act has remained in place while the question of its future has been litigated in court.

UNDATED (AP) — President Trump has called impeachment a “dirty” and “ugly” word. But it’s a pretty sight for TV news outlets — because they’re cleaning up when it comes to ratings. Last week’s dramatic move by the House Judiciary Committee to approve articles of impeachment against Trump were real eye magnets. Nielsen reports Fox News Channel, MSNBC and CNN combined to average 5.4 million viewers in primetime. That’s close to what entertainment shows on the big networks produced. What’s more, Nielsen reports 34 of the 40 most-watched cable shows last week were news shows.

UNDATED (AP) – A 17-year-old girl has been arrested after authorities say she sneaked into a small plane at a central California airport and drove it into a chain-link fence. The police chief for Fresno Yosemite International Airport says the teenager climbed a fence topped with barbed wire, started up the plane and crashed it into a fence Wednesday.

He says the girl breached a fence about a quarter-mile from the commercial terminals but no passenger planes were in danger. Airport officials say officers found the teen in the pilot’s seat, wearing a headset. The teen was booked into juvenile hall.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kendrick Nunn scored 26 points to help the Miami Heat hand the Philadelphia 76ers their first home loss of the season, 108-104. The 76ers had been 14-0 at home, including a 113-86 victory over the Heat last month. Joel Embiid had 22 points and 19 rebounds for the 76ers. Tobias Harris scored 20 points.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Devlin “Duck” Hodges is eager to redeem himself. Hodges tossed four interceptions in a loss to Buffalo last week. Head coach Mike Tomlin opted to stick with Hodges heading into a visit to the New York Jets. Hodges took responsibility for his shoddy play against the Bills but added he doesn’t plan on changing the way he plays. Hodges could get some help in New York. Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster could return from a knee injury that’s kept him out for a month. The Steelers play on our sister station 100.9 The Valley.

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott has a shoulder injury that is limiting him in practice. It is not expected to keep him out Sunday when the Cowboys try to qualify for the playoffs with a game in Philadelphia. The Cowboys and Eagles are tied for the NFC East lead. Dallas advances to the postseason with a victory. Prescott didn’t throw during the portion of practice that was open to reporters Wednesday. Coach Jason Garrett says Prescott had an MRI and “everything seems to be OK.” He was already dealing with injuries to his right index finger and left wrist. The Eagles play on our sister station Eagle 107.

Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS BASKETBALL

East Juniata 64, Susquenita 31

Northeast Bradford 37, Towanda 29

Pottsville 51, Shamokin 43

Bucktail vs. Millville, ppd.

Danville vs. Crestwood, ccd.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bloomsburg 58, Southern Columbia 48

Central Mountain 45, Bellefonte 40

Danville 30, Shikellamy 22

Hughesville 39, South Williamsport 32

Juniata Valley 80, Williamsburg 35

Lewisburg 40, Montoursville 31

Loyalsock 53, Mount Carmel 48

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)