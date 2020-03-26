560 New Positives COVID-19 cases in PA, Statewide over 1,600

HARRISBURG- The Pennsylvania Department of Health Thursday confirmed as of 12:00 a.m. 560 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,687 in 48 counties. The department also reported five new deaths, bringing the statewide death total to 16.

In cases related to Valley and surrounding areas, four cases have been reported in Montour County, three in Columbia County, one each in Lycoming and Juniata, nine in Schuylkill, and 13 in Dauphin.

Earlier, we told you two positive cases were confirmed at Evangelical Community Hospital, as well as with a Milton Weis Markets employee. There are 16,441 patients who have tested negative. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.