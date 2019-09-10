Online absentee ballots available: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

NEW YORK (AP) — Sept. 11 victims’ relatives are greeting the news of President Donald Trump’s now-canceled plan for secret talks with Afghanistan’s Taliban insurgents with mixed feelings. Some said Monday that the timing this close to the 9/11 anniversary was unfortunate but the idea of talks worthwhile as a potential path toward ending Washington’s longest war.

It began in 2001 when the U.S. went after the Taliban for harboring al-Qaida leader and 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden. Jim Riches lost his son, Jimmy, a fellow firefighter. Riches sees the Taliban as partially responsible for the deaths of 9/11 victims and other Americans, but he would like to the war to end.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvanians who won’t be able to vote in person this fall will be able to apply online for absentee ballots for the first time. The Wolf administration said Monday voters can use the new site next week, for absentee ballots in the Nov. 5 election. Applicants will need a PennDOT driver license or ID number, although that is expected to change next year. It will also be expanded in 2020 to military and oversees voters.

The online option will add convenience to an existing system that requires applicants to fill out paper forms and deliver them by hand or mail to county elections offices. Critics have argued changes to Pennsylvania’s comparatively strict absentee voting rules would make voting easier and more widespread. Applications will be accepted starting Monday, Sept. 16.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court is set to hear arguments in Philadelphia over whether the chief lawyer for Penn State when the Jerry Sandusky scandal broke should face public censure. The state’s lawyer disciplinary board recommended that punishment in March for Baldwin. The board has leveled several claims against Baldwin regarding her conduct. Lawyers for Cynthia Baldwin and the Office of Disciplinary Counsel will debate the matter Tuesday. Baldwin’s lawyer is urging that the matter be dropped.

Features

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is criticizing musician John Legend for not playing a role in passing criminal justice reform following a TV special on the subject in which the star appeared. Trump also says he hasn’t gotten enough credit for signing a law instituting some reforms. The law reduced mandatory minimum sentences, among other measures.

In a series of tweets late Sunday and early Monday, Trump called Legend “boring.” He also said Legend’s wife model Chrissy Teigen (TY’-gihn) as “filthy mouthed.” Legend responded by saying Trump is hungry for praise and asked Trump’s wife Melania to step in. Teigen wrote she didn’t appear on the special and used crude language to describe Trump.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “90 Day Fiance” is a popular docu-series that has become a massive hit for TLC through its parent show and multiple spinoffs. The series follows couples comprised of an American and a foreigner who are searching for love while trying to overcome cultural barriers to quickly marry. The foreigner arrives on a special visa and is required to marry their U.S. citizen petitioner within three months upon entry into the U.S. or else leave the country.

Some couples end in marital bliss. Other relationships didn’t stand a chance after continuous drama including keyed cars, vulgar shouting matches and domestic violence incidents. The various story lines have become so enticingly popular since the series debuted in 2014 that the cable network created six spinoffs series, with four airing in September.

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Police say a car smashed through the window of a health club in Ohio and landed in its swimming pool, injuring one person who was in the water. Authorities in the Dayton suburb of Centerville say the person in the pool and the driver were taken to a hospital Monday, but police say their injuries are not serious.

Investigators are not sure yet what caused the crash. A member of the LA Fitness club tells the Dayton Daily News that he came out the fitness center and saw a car in the pool . Jim Lee says he’s just glad there wasn’t a class with 30 or 40 people in the pool.

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds.

The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com and on the Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation app. The Phils host the Braves again today, 6:30pm, while the conclusion of the Late Day New Roundup, and CBS Sportsradio continue on WKOK.com and the SBC app.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Mike Foltynewicz threw seven impressive innings, Josh Donaldson and Ronald Acuna Jr. hit homers and the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies 7-2. Atlanta leads Washington by 9½ games and reduced its magic number to 10 with 17 games remaining. The Phillies fell three games behind the Cubs for the second wild-card spot in the NL.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Bryan Reynolds hit a go-ahead single against his former team during a four-run rally in the ninth inning that sent the Pittsburgh Pirates over the San Francisco Giants 6-4. Kevin Newman hit a tying single with one out in the ninth and Reynolds, a fellow rookie, followed with an RBI single off Jandel Gustave. Reynolds also had a double and is batting .328. The Giants drafted him in the second round in 2016 before trading him to Pittsburgh after the 2018 season in a deal for Andrew McCutchen.

SCOREBOARD

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 5 Boston 0

Final Houston 15 Oakland 0

Final Cleveland 6 L-A Angels 2

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Atlanta 7 Philadelphia 2

Final N-Y Mets 3 Arizona 1

Final Milwaukee 8 Miami 3

Final Pittsburgh 6 San Francisco 4

Final Chi Cubs 10 San Diego 2

___

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final New Orleans 30 Houston 28

Final Oakland 24 Denver 16

___

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

___

INTERLEAGUE

L-A Dodgers at Baltimore 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Seattle 10:10 p.m.

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

N-Y Yankees at Detroit 6:40 p.m.

Boston at Toronto 7:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Chi White Sox 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at L-A Angels 10:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Atlanta at Philadelphia 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at N-Y Mets 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado 8:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco 9:45 p.m.

Chi Cubs at San Diego 10:10 p.m.

