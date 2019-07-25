WVW District To Accept Donation: AP PA Headlines, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 7/25/19

KINGSTON (AP) – A Luzerne County school district that warned parents behind on their lunch bills that their children could end up in foster care, and then rejected a businessman’s offer to pay the overdue charges, is apologizing and says it wants to accept the donation after all. The Wyoming Valley West school board “sincerely apologizes for the tone of the letter that was sent regarding lunch debt,” the post on the district’s website Wednesday said. “It wasn’t the intention of the district to harm or inconvenience any of the families in our school district.”

The board also said that it would take a donation from Todd Carmichael, chief executive of Philadelphia-based La Colombe Coffee, to pay off the $22,000 in overdue bills, and that it would funnel the money through the district’s nonprofit foundation. “No student was ever denied a meal for lack of payment,” the board wrote, adding it followed federal and state rules. “All meals served to students were chosen by the students from our regular menu. No shaming occurred and no alternate meals were provided.”

Michael Plaksin, president of the Wyoming Valley West Educational Foundation, said the decision to take the donation was made during discussions he had with members of the school board. “What is going on is that the school will be able to accept money, donations, so that we will be able to pay off the program as soon as possible,” Plaksin said. The foundation is independent of the board, he said, although they work closely together.

District officials had recently written to parents, warning they “can be sent to dependency court for neglecting your child’s right to food,” and that children could be removed and placed in foster care. Luzerne County child welfare authorities protested, saying they never remove children from homes over unpaid bills. “Did people make mistakes? Of course mistakes were made,” said Plaksin, a Wyoming Valley West graduate. “Look, if three more people had proofread the letter before it was sent out, it never would have been sent out. It was that simple.”

Carmichael, the donor, said his offer to pay the bills was rejected by school board President Joseph Mazur during a phone conversation on Monday. Mazur, who signed the apology letter, has not responded to several messages. State Rep. Aaron Kaufer, who attended district schools and represents the Wyoming Valley West area in the Legislature, said that when he could not get a district official on the phone Wednesday, he went there in person, and that after a long meeting officials told him the district would accept the money, funneled through the foundation.

“This issue needed to be laid to rest,” said Kaufer, a Luzerne County Republican. “We needed to get back to focusing on education.” A spokesman for Carmichael, Aren Platt, said that the district’s plan was cause for optimism, but that Carmichael wants all the parents who received the letters to be contacted and told the debt has been paid off. “This process has not given us a ton of confidence in the elected school board of Wyoming Valley West,” Platt said. “This is great, if they have figured it out, if they have legally figured out how the money moves and all of that, we welcome that.”

School officials have said they considered serving peanut butter and jelly sandwiches to students with overdue accounts but got legal advice warning against it. For the coming five school years, Wyoming Valley West has funding to provide free breakfasts and lunches for all students, regardless of income.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s top prisons official says six homicides allegedly committed by parolees over the past two months are horrendous and he’s ordering a review of the parolees’ supervision history. Corrections Secretary John Wetzel told The Associated Press on Wednesday his agency must determine if something should have been done differently. Dozens of parolees are arrested every year for murder. Five parolees were arrested this month in the six slayings.

One is a convicted murderer who got out of prison in March and is now charged with killing an 8-year-old boy. Another is charged with fatally shooting an off-duty Pittsburgh police officer. The corrections officers’ union says the cases should warrant an outside review, not internal, and that parole decisions are too automatic. The parole board ultimately decides which inmates get parole.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Jerry Sandusky isn’t getting a fresh chance to argue in state court he should get a new trial, seven years after the former Penn State assistant football coach was convicted of molesting 10 boys. Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court on Wednesday turned down the 75-year-old’s request it review a Superior Court decision earlier this year that rejected most of Sandusky’s arguments.

His lawyer says he’s very disappointed and Sandusky may seek help from federal courts. Sandusky’s November 2011 arrest led to the firing of his longtime boss, head football coach Joe Paterno. Paterno died in 2012. Superior Court had also ordered Sandusky be resentenced because mandatory minimum guidelines were improperly applied. The resentencing has been on hold awaiting the high court decision. Sandusky was sentenced in 2012 to 30 to 60 years.

WASHINGTON (AP) — There were no knockout punches. And in the end it’s unclear whether the numerous jabs thrown during Robert Mueller’s testimony on Capitol Hill today will have any effect on what happens going forward. During two sessions _ one with the House intelligence committee and one with the House Judiciary Committee _ Mueller hewed closely to what is mentioned in his 488-page report.

He condemned President Donald Trump’s praise for WikiLeaks during the 2016 campaign. Asked if Trump’s praise for WikiLeaks was problematic, Mueller replied, “problematic is an understatement.” Mueller also dismissed the claim by President Trump that the investigation was a “hoax” or a “witch hunt.” Mueller said he hopes his investigation would be “a signal, a flag” to the nation not to allow such interference to happen again.

UNDATED (AP) _ Facebook is already on the hook to pay a $5 billion fine imposed by the Federal Trade Commission for privacy violations _ and will be subject to broader oversight. But there are other hooks out there on which the social networking site could be snagged. Here in the U.S. alone, Facebook has to pay a separate $100 million fine to the Securities and Exchange Commission to settle charges that it misled people about the risk of users’ data being misused. Just this week, the Department of Justice opened a sweeping probe of several major tech firms, including Facebook. The probe will examine whether various online platforms have hurt competition or otherwise harmed consumers. And yesterday, Facebook disclosed that the Federal Trade Commission is investigating it for antitrust issues.

SANGATTE, France (AP) — A French aviation buff and inventor glided partway over the English Channel on a homemade “flyboard” Thursday — then crashed in the sea. Undeterred, he plans to try again. After careful preparations, Franky Zapata took off from the French coastal town of Sangatte fastened to the small flying platform he designed. From afar, it looked like he was skateboarding on the sky. But as he descended for a refueling stop about halfway across, the platform he was meant to land on was moving too much due to waves. So he was not able to grab onto it, and he fell into the water, his wife Christelle said.

He was rescued by French divers and is doing fine, she told The Associated Press. “These are the kind of things that can happen,” she said. He traveled more kilometers than he expected, and faster than he expected, so she said it wasn’t a total disaster. “He will do it again,” she said. “He never sits back after a failure.” Zapata had hoped to make it across 36 kilometers (22.4 miles) to the Dover area in southeast England in about 20 minutes. He was carrying a power pack full of kerosene, and was planning to refuel from a boat partway across.

Zapata, 40, wowed crowds in Paris on Bastille Day, whirling over European leaders on the flyboard. But crossing the windy, ship-filled Channel is a much tougher challenge. He scheduled Thursday’s flight to coincide with the 110th anniversary of the first flight across the Channel, by French aviator Louis Bleriot on July 25, 1909 — who also left from Sangatte after multiple failed attempts. The beach where Zapata took off Thursday bears Bleriot’s name.

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A Swedish prosecutor has charged A$AP Rocky with assault over a fight in Stockholm last month. Prosecutor Daniel Suneson said in a statement today that that he filed charges against the rapper and two others, “having come to the conclusion that the events in question constitute a crime and despite claims of self-defense and provocation.”

The case has drawn the attention of fellow recording artists and U.S. President Donald Trump. Rocky, a platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated artist, has been in custody since July 3 as authorities investigate a fight he was allegedly involved in on June 30 before appearing at a music festival. The three suspects will remain in custody until trial. The Stockholm District Court will have to set a date for the proceedings.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Fifty years ago, the Apollo 11 crew carved their way into history by successfully landing on the moon. Now, they have been carved _ in butter. The Ohio State Fair has marked the 50th anniversary of the moon landing with a rather moo-ving tribute: life-size butter sculptures of Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins.

Ohio governor Mike DeWine checked out the sculptures at the fair’s official opening yesterday. The display features a rendering of Ohio native Armstrong standing beside the lunar module, saluting the American flag after planting it on the moon’s surface. There are also sculptures of all three astronauts, sitting beside the traditional butter cow and calf.

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities in Atlanta are still trying to figure out how a 2-year-old boy took an unexpected _ and dangerous _ trip at the main airport in Atlanta. A woman says her toddler jumped onto a luggage conveyor belt _ and ended up tumbling through a chute into a baggage room. Edith Vega tells WSB-TV she set her son down to print her boarding pass Monday _ and moments later saw him on the conveyor belt behind a Spirit Airlines ticket counter.

Spirit says the counter was closed _ and wasn’t staffed at the time. Eventually a TSA worker found the child in the bag room _ and called police. The child has a broken hand. Spirit says it’s working with the TSA and airport officials to figure out how that happened _ and to make sure something like that doesn’t happen again.

DETROIT (AP) — Vince Velasquez pitched impressively into the sixth inning and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Detroit Tigers 4-0 to finish a quick two-game sweep. The Phillies won the series opener 3-2 in 15 innings in a game that ended shortly after midnight Wednesday morning. The teams then returned to the field for an afternoon game, and Velasquez outdueled Jordan Zimmermann.

The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com and on the Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation app. The Phils play Friday hosting the Braves for a weekend series.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Paul DeJong hit three home runs, one as part of a record-tying, nine-run second inning as the St. Louis Cardinals walloped Pittsburgh 14-8 to complete a three-game sweep of the Pirates. DeJong, Andrew Knizner and Paul Goldschmidt each hit two-run homers in the second inning as the Cardinals batted around. St. Louis also had five doubles in the frame for a total of eight extra-base hits, tying an MLB record.

