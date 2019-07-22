Reading Mayor Says ‘OK’ To Rainbow Flag: AP Penna. Headlines, Scores

AP PA Headlines 7/22/19

READING, Pa. (AP) — The mayor of Reading has reversed course and says he will allow the LGBTQ rainbow flag to fly over City Hall for the first time. Mayor Wally Scott last week called off a scheduled ceremony to raise the “pride flag,” calling it a political symbol. But the Reading Eagle reports that Scott posted a video on his Facebook page Saturday saying he had changed his mind.

He said “I told them they can put the flag up. I just asked them to keep the politics out of it.” Scott said his change of heart came after a “very prominent woman” he would not name visited him and spoke to him about her experience of realizing she was gay and telling her mother.

YORK, Pa. (AP) — Officials say nine firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion and six transported to a hospital for treatment while fighting a Pennsylvania house fire in sweltering conditions. The Strinestown Fire Company said all of the firefighters were released and were home recovering by the time Saturday’s Conewago Township blaze was extinguished.

Fire crews were called to the scene at about 10:30 a.m. Saturday and didn’t leave the scene until 7:40 p.m. Saturday, the fire company said on its Facebook page. About 15 fire crews assisted. WPMT-TV reported that no one was home at the time of the fire, which left the York County home a complete loss.

FARMINGTON, Pa. (AP) — Officials say a worker at a western PA resort was injured in bear attack while guiding a routine “Safari Tour” of wildlife kept at the property. Nemacolin Woodlands Resort says the Himalayan bear reached through a wire fence Saturday morning, pulled the employee closer and bit the person’s arm.

Resort spokesman Kory Young says the animal was engaged to release the arm, and the employee was stabilized by a nurse and flown to a trauma center. The victim was described as “stable and alert.” Young says the employee was standing in between two levels of wire fencing at the bear enclosure, which has been examined to ensure that it is “completely secure.” Officials are arranging optional counseling for guests and staff who witnessed the attack, which is under investigation.

JEROME, Idaho (AP) — A music festival in southern Idaho has been canceled because organizers say they feared potential raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. The music festival called the El Tour de Idaho de Los Inquietos was supposed to take place in Jerome this past Saturday. Leo Morales of ACLU of Idaho said he couldn’t confirm that any Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were in southern Idaho, but he said community members were panicked.

“Immigration is doing their work on a daily basis, that is true,” Morales said. “That’s what they do. It is important for all community members, regardless of their immigration status, to know their rights in regards to law enforcement.” Ticketholders were told to get refunds from where they purchased tickets.

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago beachfront music festival set for August has been cancelled following concerns about its impact on endangered shorebirds. Organizers of Mamby on the Beach say the Aug. 23-24 festival was canceled due to “circumstances beyond our control,” including two federally-protected piping plovers nesting on Montrose Beach.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports the Chicago Ornithological Society says the two nesting piping plovers have hatched at least three eggs. The small shorebird is on a number of state endangered species lists and is listed as threatened at the federal level. Up to 20,000 people were expected each day of the festival, which featured acts from various musical genres. Festival organizers say tickets will be refunded.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Is this the end of “likes” as we know it? Not quite _ but Instagram is expanding a test that leans in that direction. The social sharing site has been hiding how many “likes” posts receive as it tries to combat criticism that such tallies can hurt mental health _ and make people feel bad in comparison with others. Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, began running the test in May.

Now, it has been expanded to Ireland, Italy, Japan, Australia, Brazil and New Zealand. Facebook typically tests new features in smaller markets before bringing them to the U.S. The company won’t comment on what it learned from the Canada test _ or if it has plans to expand it to the U.S. any time soon.

BERLIN (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump said he spoke with Sweden’s prime minister Saturday about jailed rapper A$AP Rocky and “offered to personally vouch for his bail,” a hollow offer in a criminal justice system that doesn’t include bail. Trump tweeted that during “a very good call” with Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, he also “assured him that A$AP was not a flight risk.” The platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated artist has been in custody since early this month over an alleged fight.

While not an option in Sweden, bail is common in the United States. A defendant is allowed to post an amount of money set by the court to guarantee the defendant will appear for trial if he or she is freed pending those proceedings. Urged on by the first lady and celebrities including Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West, the president had said in a Friday tweet that he would intervene to try to free Rocky, whose real name is Rakim May.

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — Watermelons are set to replace piglets in an annual event celebrating agriculture at a California fair. The Press Democrat reported Saturday that the Sonoma County Fair has eliminated the pig scramble from Farmers Day due to rising public concern and protests over animal welfare. In the long-running event at the fair in Santa Rosa, youngsters chased and tried to capture piglets weighing 40 to 60 pounds (18 to 27 kilograms).

Officials say this year’s event Aug. 4 will instead include elementary school children carrying watermelons slicked with vegetable oil around an obstacle course in a timed race. The board president says the decision reflects a “heightened awareness” toward calls for humane treatment of farm animals at the fair 55 miles (89 kilometers) north of San Francisco.

DETROIT (AP) — The Miss World America organization has stripped its Michigan pageant winner of her title, which she says was because of tweets she made about Muslims and blacks. Kathy Zhu was crowned the pageant’s Michigan winner last week. She’s a University of Michigan conservative activist who’s active with a group called Chinese Americans for Trump.

In since-deleted tweets from the last two years, Zhu alluded to Muslim women wearing hijabs as “being oppressed under Islam” and disparaged black people for “blaming others” in regards to crime. After being stripped of her crown, she posted a letter online in which pageant officials described her tweets as “offensive” and “inappropriate.” Zhu calls the decision discriminatory and defends the tweets.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The global box office has a new king in “Avengers: Endgame.” The superhero extravaganza this weekend usurped “Avatar” to become the highest-grossing film of all time, with an estimated $2.79 billion in worldwide grosses in just 13 weeks. “Avatar” held onto the record for a decade at $2.789 billion.

The title comes with a few caveats, however, including the fact that “Avatar’s” grosses are not adjusted for inflation. Also, domestically, “Avengers: Endgame” is No. 2 to “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” by around $80 million. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige gave a shout-out to “Avatar” director James Cameron Saturday night at San Diego Comic-Con for holding the record for so long. Feige also noted the inflation technicality and said Cameron will probably hold the title again someday.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The “Circle of Cash” continues for “The Lion King.” The live-action remake of the animated Disney classic took in a lion’s share of the box office total over the weekend. The movie grossed $185 million in its first weekend in theaters. Most industry insiders had pegged the Lion King’s opening at $150 million _ but those guesses proved overly modest. Despite getting mixed reviews, enough moviegoers were drawn to hear the A-list cast reprise the original, including Beyoncé and Donald Glover to put it solidly at the top of the weekend list. And Lion King ended up posting records for most ticket sales for a July opening and for the biggest take for a PG-13 movie.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A fan casually walked to home plate and approached Philadelphia hitter Brad Miller for a handshake before being apprehended, and the Phillies later beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-1 on Rhys Hoskins’ home run in the 11th inning. A man cellphone came out of the crowd at PNC Park in the sixth inning and walked toward Miller in the batter’s box. Miller backed away and the man kept walking, strolling near the Phillies’ dugout before being handcuffed by security personnel and led away.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Left-hander Drew Smyly finalized his contract with Philadelphia and was set to start against Pittsburgh in his Phillies debut. The 30-year-old was 1-5 with an 8.42 ERA in nine starts and four relief appearances this year for Texas, which released him on June 25. Right-hander Fernando Salas was designated for assignment to open a roster spot.

The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK today while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com and on the Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation app. The Phils have Monday off, then on Tuesday travel to the Detroit Tigers, 6:35pm. while the Late Day News Rounup and CBS Sportsradio will be on WKOK.com.

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) _ The Baseball Hall of Fame now includes pitchers Montoursville’s Mike Mussina. The ‘Moose’ and five others were inducted at Cooperstown on a hot Sunday in upstate New York.

Here are the scores from yesterday's sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

Final Colorado 8 N-Y Yankees 4

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Baltimore 5 Boston 0

Final Detroit 4 Toronto 3, 10 Innings

Final Tampa Bay 4 Chi White Sox 2

Final Cleveland 5 Kansas City 4

Final Minnesota 7 Oakland 6

Final Houston 5 Texas 3

Final L-A Angels 9 Seattle 3

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final St. Louis 3 Cincinnati 1

Final Philadelphia 2 Pittsburgh 1, 11 Innings

Final San Diego 5 Chi Cubs 1

Final San Francisco 3 N-Y Mets 2, 12 Innings

Final Milwaukee 7 Arizona 4

Final L-A Dodgers 9 Miami 0

Final Atlanta 7 Washington 1

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Washington 93 Atlanta 65

Final Las Vegas 79 Minnesota 74

Final Chicago 78 Indiana 70

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Final Atlanta 2 D.C. United 0

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

INTERLEAGUE

Miami at Chi White Sox 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Arizona 9:40 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Cleveland at Toronto 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay 7:10 p.m.

N-Y Yankees at Minnesota 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Seattle 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

St. Louis at Pittsburgh 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Washington 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee 8:10 p.m.

Chi Cubs at San Francisco 9:45 p.m.

