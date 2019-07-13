Sunbury Celebration underway…many activities today

SUNBURY — In Sunbury, look for a section of North Fourth Street to be closed today for the Sunbury Celebration activities. The activities start at 9am with food, vendors and several athletic activities. There is music by Memory Lane tonight at 7pm.

Fireworks are set for 9pm with 94KX providing the sound track for the fireworks–on the PA system at the Sunbury Celebration location and on the radio at 94.1FM. Sunday, the soap box derby starts at 11am on Market Street in Sunbury. We have the full Sunbury Celebration schedule at WKOK.com.

S U N B U R Y C E L E B R A T I O N 2 0 19

Date: Saturday, July 13

Location: David L. PersingRecreational Complex (N. 4th Street)

9:00am -??????Snby./North’d Sharks Swim Team Comp. vs.Milton (Comm. Pool)

10:00am – ?????? Sunbury Youth Baseball Tournament& Food Stand

10:00am – ?????? AmusementGames(on the grounds)

10:00am – ??????Food Vendors(Fort Discovery parking lot)

10:00am – ??????Crafters (N. 4th Street)

10:00am – ?????? Ice Cream (Free ice cream for children under 18 years of age)

11:00am – ?????? Sunbury Steam Fire Co. #1&Dartball #2 (Cake wheel)

11:00am – ??????Random Canyon TherapeuticRiding Center (Free horse rides for children)

11:00am – The 2006 EdwardRosenblum Fdn. (Free book for children under 18 years of age)

11:00am – 3:00pmAll Star Cheerleaders (Celebrity Dunk Tank)

12:00pm -5:00pmSunbury Youth & Community Center (Free Swimming)

5:00pm – 9:00pm Air Weaver Balloons (Free balloons for children under 18 years of age)

7:00pm – 9:00pm Memory Lane(50-60’s Band providing music on the stage)

9:30pm -10:30pmRadio Station94KX Sound Track

Approx. 9:30pmFIREWORKS (Rain Date July 15th)

Date: Sunday, July 14

Event: SixteenthAnnual Soapbox Derby(Rain Date July 21, 2019)

Boys and Girls ages 8-12 with a weight limit of 125lbs.

Soapbox cars will be provided by area businesses and individuals.

Location: Market & Tenth Streets, Sunbury

Soapbox Registration forms available at Mayor’s Office

(Monday thru Friday 9:00- 4:00 pm)

9:00am – 10:30am All racers must sign & weigh in no later than 10:30 am.Racers are

encourage to pre-register. Registrations accepted on race day from 9:00-10:30am10:30am – 11:00am Finalize Racing Brackets.

11:00am – ?????? Start of Race. All racers receive medallion and free t-shirt.

11:30am – ?????? JROTC (pit crew)

End of Race Trophy presentation for 1st, 2nd& 3rd place in each age group. Trophies and

medallions sponsored by Murray Motors Chevrolet and Roger’s Trophies.

Tulpehocken Spring Water Co. will provide all racers with water.