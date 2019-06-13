New Voting Machines Coming: AP PA Headlines, Scores & Skeds

.

AP PA Headlines 6/13/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republican lawmakers aren’t committing to the money sought by Democratic Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf to back up his demand that counties replace their voting machines by 2020’s presidential elections. Republicans who control the Legislature say a roughly $34 billion budget counterproposal they are finalizing this week doesn’t include the $15 million Wolf requested.

Wolf last year began pressing counties to buy machines with a paper-based backup that allows a voter to double-check how their vote was recorded. That followed warnings by federal authorities that Russian hackers had targeted Pennsylvania and at least 20 other states during 2016’s election. The total replacement cost could exceed $100 million. But Republicans say that there’s no legitimate example of an election irregularity in Pennsylvania and that counties that already use machines with a paper-based backup shouldn’t be forced to buy new machines.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Senate is advancing legislation that backers say will help make health care more available through nurses, and less expensive. The Senate voted 44-6 on Wednesday to allow certified nurse practitioners to practice independently of physicians. Supporters say 22 other states have similar laws. The Pennsylvania Medical Society opposes the bill. It says there are more effective ways to get health care to underserved areas, and says expanding the role of nurse practitioners may increase health care costs.

Under the bill, nurse practitioners could practice independently after serving a three-year, 3,600-hour collaboration agreement with a physician. Similar legislation has passed the Senate twice previously before dying in the House of Representatives. The legislation is backed by nurses’ organizations, the Hospital and Health system Association of Pennsylvania, the AARP and SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania..

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania court says a woman can pursue her lawsuit that alleges Roman Catholic Church officials in the Altoona-Johnstown Diocese worked to conceal her molestation by a priest. A Superior Court panel on Tuesday reinstated the woman’s lawsuit alleging the diocese and two bishops illegally tried to cover it up to protect their reputations and that of the parish priest she claims abused her.

The lawsuit was dismissed by a county judge in 2017 because the statute of limitations had expired, but the appeals court says the woman can try to persuade a jury that church officials’ silence about the priest amounted to fraudulent concealment. The Rev. Charles Bodziak has denied the woman’s claims he abused her while at an Altoona church about 40 years ago.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A proposal is advancing that would end mandatory annual emissions inspections for Pennsylvania vehicles that are less than 9 years old. Pennlive.com reports the state Senate Transportation Committee on Wednesday voted 9 to 5 to end the requirement, which costs about $40 on average. The annual inspections are currently required in 25 counties.

There’s evidence that less than 2 percent of vehicles in those counties fail the tests during the first eight years after they’re manufactured. Democrats on the committee all voted against the bill, arguing it could violate the Clean Air Act and thereby jeopardize hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funds. Lawmakers are also considering whether to require emissions tests every two years rather than annually and to eliminate emissions testing in seven counties.

Features

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Wednesday that if a foreign power offered dirt on his 2020 opponent, he’d be open to accepting it and that he’d have no obligation to call in the FBI. “I think I’d want to hear it,” Trump said in an interview with ABC News, adding, “There’s nothing wrong with listening.” The role of Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., in organizing a 2016 meeting with a Russian lawyer offering negative information on Hillary Clinton was a focus of special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe of Russian meddling in the last presidential campaign.

Mueller painstakingly documented Russian efforts to boost Trump’s campaign and undermine that of his Democratic rival. But while Mueller’s investigation didn’t establish a criminal conspiracy between Russia and Trump’s campaign, Trump repeatedly praised WikiLeaks in 2016 and celebrated information exposed by Russian hackers. One of Trump’s challengers, former Vice President Joe Biden, tweeted: “President Trump is once again welcoming foreign interference in our elections. This isn’t about politics. It is a threat to our national security. An American President should not seek their aid and abet those who seek to undermine democracy.”

Several of Trump’s other Democratic opponents in the 2020 race, including Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Kirsten Gillibrand and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, repeated their calls to begin impeachment hearings in the wake of the president’s latest remarks.

WASHINGTON (AP) — While Democrats wage a wide-open primary, President Donald Trump is blanketing battleground states with online advertising that could help set the narrative heading into the 2020 campaign. The blitz of ads run recently in states including Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania alarms some Democrats. They’re worried by the more than $10 million Trump and his allies have already spent on digital advertising — a drop compared to the $1 billion his campaign alone could spend by Election Day.

For now, the ads are going largely unanswered as Democrats focus on their primary that’s just getting into full swing. But Trump’s early head start combined with his massive fundraising operation has stirred concern that it could be difficult for the eventual nominee to catch up. “The real concern here is that Trump is able to have unchallenged positions when it comes to issues that a lot of voters care about,” said Tara McGowan, the founder and CEO of ACRONYM, a progressive group that specializes in digital campaigns. “We are going to see outside (Democratic) groups start to spend with offensive and defensive messages, but I worry that it’s still not going to be enough to compete with the infrastructure the right has.”

MOORPARK, Calif. (AP) — A Ventura County Sheriff’s deputy didn’t have to be Sherlock Holmes to figure this one out. A motorcycle officer pulled over a big-rig truck for sporting phony license plates. And all it took was one look to figure that out. The department says the truck had 1960s-style yellow-on-black California plates _ but the numbers and letters on it were poorly done. And instead of reading “CALIFORNIA,” the bogus plates read “CALIFAS.”

Turns out the driver had more issues than a badly-done counterfeit license plate. The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, being in possession of methamphetamine, being an unlicensed driver _ and having an active arrest warrant. To top it off, the tractor-trailer had to be towed away because authorities say it was unsafe.

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — It was clear that this circus owner couldn’t bear to part with his bear. So he engaged in a standoff with police until authorities relented. Authorities in Lithuania say they wanted the owner of a private circus to turn over a bear because there were violations involved in its care. For example, officials say the bear was kept in temperatures approaching 90 degrees _ when the recommended temperature for wild animals is 72. In the end, Lithuania’s environment minister reached out to the circus owner _ and assured him that the circus could keep the bear _ as long as conditions improve.

ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — People know the city of Roswell, New Mexico is renowned being close to what’s believed to be the most famous UFO event in the U.S. Now, city officials want to make sure its interests are protected when it comes to its alien-inspired logo. The city says its bright-green R logo featuring the silhouette of a flying saucer has received trademark certification from the New Mexico Secretary of State. The trademark will be in effect for 10 years and can be renewed when it nears expiration. Roswell is renowned as being the site of a supposed UFO crash in 1947. The town holds an annual extraterrestrial festival that draws thousands.

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Merrill Kelly tossed three-hit ball over 7 2/3 innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Philadelphia Phillies 2-0. Kelly struck out five before departing when Bryce Harper entered the game as a pinch-hitter. Andrew Chafin retired Harper on two pitches and Greg Holland finished the three-hitter, earning his 10th save in 11 tries. The Diamondbacks won another series in Philadelphia and are 11-2 against the Phillies on the road in their last 13 games. The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com. The Phils have the day off and will play Atlanta this weekend.

ATLANTA (AP) — Austin Riley tied the game with a solo homer in the ninth inning and scored the winning run on Ozzie Albies’ double off Michael Feliz in the 11th, leading the Atlanta Braves past the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-7 for their sixth straight victory. The Braves took over sole possession of first place in the NL East and moved 10 games over .500 for the first time this season.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

Final Cincinnati 7 Cleveland 2

Final Milwaukee 6 Houston 3, 14 Innings

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Oakland 6 Tampa Bay 2

Final Boston 4 Texas 3

Final Toronto 8 Baltimore 6

Final Seattle 9 Minnesota 6, 10 Innings

Final Detroit 3 Kansas City 2

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Chi Cubs 10 Colorado 1

Final Arizona 2 Philadelphia 0

Final Miami 9 St. Louis 0

Final Atlanta 8 Pittsburgh 7, 11 Innings

Final San Francisco 4 San Diego 2

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final St. Louis 4 Boston 1

———

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final N-Y Liberty 75 Minnesota 69

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Seattle at Minnesota 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore 7:05 p.m.

L-A Angels at Tampa Bay 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Boston 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City 8:05 p.m.

N-Y Yankees at Chi White Sox 8:10 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Pittsburgh at Atlanta 12:10 p.m.

Arizona at Washington 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at N-Y Mets 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado 8:40 p.m.

Chi Cubs at L-A Dodgers 10:10 p.m.

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Toronto at Golden State 9:00 p.m.

———

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Indiana at Dallas 8:00 p.m.

