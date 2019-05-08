Gov. Wolf Commutes Life Terms: AP PA Headlines, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 5/8/19

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pennsylvania’s governor is commuting life sentences of three inmates, bringing his total to eight, more than any of the state’s governors over the past quarter century. The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf acted last week in the case of a man sentenced in 1988 for standing by during a stabbing and agreeing to hide the knife, a man who shot to death a neighbor in 1976 and a man who served as lookout during a 1968 bank robbery in which a customer was killed.

The three are ages 52, 68 and 79. Pennsylvania has nearly 5,500 people doing life without parole. Commutations require unanimous Board of Pardons approval before being considered by the governor. The three must spend at least a year in halfway houses before being released.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Pennsylvania state lawmaker who’s drawn criticism for a recording of himself berating an anti-abortion demonstrator outside a Planned Parenthood clinic is promising to “do better.” Democratic state Rep. Brian Sims on Tuesday posted a two-minute video on Twitter, saying that “two wrongs don’t make a right.”

Sims says he was “aggressive” in the recording made last week in which he peppered the unidentified woman with comments and questions, calling her actions disgusting. The chairman of the state Republican Party released Tuesday a letter he sent to the state attorney general and the U.S. attorney in Philadelphia, asking them to investigate what he calls potentially criminal conduct in that video and another. In the second video, Sims asked viewers to identify three young female protesters outside the Planned Parenthood clinic.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Students and staff members at Jewish day schools near the Pittsburgh synagogue that was the site of October’s mass shooting are asking state lawmakers for help paying for security measures. They went to Pennsylvania’s Capitol on Tuesday along with delegations from other cities around the state to meet with lawmakers about including non-public schools in a year-old $60 million school security grant program.

The state program was spurred by last year’s high school shooting in Parkland, Florida, that killed 17 people. Jewish day school parents and staffers say they’re particularly alarmed after synagogue shootings in Pittsburgh and last week in California. Samara Sofian is director of development for the Silver Academy in Harrisburg. She says that parents are asked to pay a security fee that rises every year but that it doesn’t go far enough.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republicans in the Pennsylvania House are moving a proposal ahead to expand a private school tax credit program. Representatives voted 111 to 85 Tuesday to nearly double the Educational Improvement Tax Credit, increasing it by $100 million. The bill also includes an automatic 10 percent increase, if all available credits are used in a given year.

All Republicans and four Democrats voted for it, advancing the proposal to the Senate. The 18-year-old tax credit program reimburses corporations for donating to groups that offer private school scholarships to low- and middle-income families. The bill would expand eligibility limits from families that make $85,000 to families with income of $95,000. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf says he’s hesitant to boost business tax credits at the expense of education funding that goes into classrooms.

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (AP) — Two high school students shot and killed a classmate and injured eight others at a charter school in a Colorado community that marked the 20th anniversary of one of the nation’s worst school shootings just weeks ago. Douglas County sheriff’s officials said Devon Erickson, 18, and a younger student walked into the STEM School Highlands Ranch Tuesday afternoon and opened fire on students in two classrooms, prompting students to run shouting through the halls or to hide out of sight as gunfire echoed through school.

Within minutes, deputies at a nearby sheriff’s department substation entered the school and arrested the two suspects after a struggle. Both were students at the school and they were not previously known to authorities, Sheriff Tony Spurlock said. Josh Dutton, 18, told The Associated Press that he was close friends with Devon Erickson in middle school but hadn’t seen him for four years as he went to a different high school. On Sunday, he spotted Erickson at a local light rail station and said he was shocked at how much his friend had changed. Erickson wore all black, a hat and sunglasses, was significantly skinnier and didn’t seem interested in talking. “He said he’d just turned 18 and he owned rifles,” Dutton said.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The New York Times reported Tuesday that Donald Trump’s businesses lost more than $1 billion from 1985 to 1994, based on tax information the newspaper acquired. The Times said it has acquired printouts from the future president’s official IRS tax transcripts, including figures from his federal tax form. The newspaper said Trump reported business losses of $46.1 million in 1985, and a total of $1.17 billion in losses for the 10-year period.

After comparing Trump’s information with that of other “high-income earners,” the Times concluded that Trump “appears to have lost more money than nearly any other individual American taxpayer.” Because of his business losses, the newspaper reported, Trump did not pay income taxes for eight of the 10 years. The House Ways and Means Committee has asked the IRS to provide Trump’s personal and business returns for 2013 through 2018.

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Monday refused to do so, saying the panel’s request “lacks a legitimate legislative purpose.” Mnuchin’s move, which had been expected, is likely to set a legal battle into motion. The chief options available to Democrats are to subpoena the IRS for the returns or to file a lawsuit. Trump is the first president since Watergate to decline to make his tax returns public.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) — The booming economy and low jobless numbers will be on the mind of the president as he visits Florida, but residents in parts of the Florida Panhandle that were devastated by Hurricane Michael hope he’ll gets a glimpse of their continued suffering when he arrives for a campaign rally this week. Thousands of homes and businesses are still damaged, and many people are living in campers or tents. Some are awaiting home repairs, while others say they can’t find affordable housing.

Jessica Manson is living in a camper and says President Donald Trump should take care of his own before worrying about building a wall on the Mexican border. Trump is planning a campaign rally tonight in Panama City Beach, which escaped the worst damage. Nearby Panama City and Mexico Beach were smashed and haven’t recovered. The president staff message will be one of opportunity and self-sufficiceny, the face of adversity. The administration hasn’t said if Trump will visit hurricane victims.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (AP) — A dispute over free speech has cost a Florida man his freedom. Authorities in Columbia County say 23-year-old Dillon Shane Webb was arrested and tossed in jail after refusing to remove an obscene sticker from his vehicle’s window. A sheriff’s report says a deputy stopped Webb in Lake City because his vehicle had a sticker that crudely described a particular sexual appetite.

Webb was cited for obscenity and given a notice to appear in court. He was also given the option of removing the offending part of the sticker — but he refused, citing his First Amendment rights. The deputy then charged Webb with resisting and took him to jail. He’s since been released on bond.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — As much as people have been talking about “Game of Thrones” and the huge audiences the HBO drama is pulling in, it isn’t the top-rated show in the country. That honor goes to “The Big Bang Theory,” the CBS sitcom that is in the final season of its 12-year run. Nielsen says the most recent edition of Big Bang drew 12.5 million viewers. That compares to the 11.8 million viewers who turned in to Sunday’s edition of “Game of Thrones” — the coffee cup one, as it will probably be remembered. Those numbers flip the script on the results from the week before, when “GOT” topped the ratings list.

NEW YORK (AP) — Oxygen Media has greenlighted a two-hour documentary that will capture Kim Kardashian West’s efforts to free prisoners she believes were wrongly accused. It’s a move by the network to expand its true-crime programming. The project has the working title, “Kim Kardashian: The Justice Project.” It comes after her disclosure that she’s studying to be a lawyer.

Last year, she lobbied the White House for clemency for Alice Marie Johnson, who served more than two decades of a life sentence without parole for non-violent offenses. President Donald Trump commuted her sentence and signed bipartisan legislation that gives judges more discretion when sentencing some drug offenders and boosts prisoner rehabilitation efforts. Oxygen said in a statement Kardashian West has dedicated “personal resources” to the cause of reform.

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (AP) — Police turn up all kinds of things during a traffic stop. But this stop in Florida produced a very interesting find. Sheriff’s officials say a Florida woman pulled a small alligator from her yoga pants after being pulled over in a traffic stop. The Charlotte County sheriff’s officers say a deputy stopped a pickup truck Monday after it ran a stop sign — and found a couple inside.

Authorities say driver Michael Clemons told them he and his passenger, Ariel Machan-Le Quire, were collecting frogs and snakes — and gave them permission to search their bags. The deputy found 41 3-stripe turtles in the woman’s backpack. Asked if there was anything else, the woman pulled a foot-long gator from her yoga pants. The state Fish and Wildlife Commission has taken over the investigation.

LOUIS (AP) — Bryce Harper hit a grand slam, his first with the Phillies, and Rhys Hoskins added four hits, including a homer, to spark Philadelphia to an 11-1 rout of the St. Louis Cardinals. Harper’s homer capped a six-run second inning. The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK while our normal programming continues on WKOK.com and on the new Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation app.

Today the Phils play at 12:40pm at St. Louis Cardinals. The game will displace the live Steve Jones Show, and we’ll air an encore Dan Patrick Show on WKOK.com.

TORONTO (AP) — Kawhi Leonard had 21 points and 13 rebounds, Pascal Siakam scored 25 points and the Toronto Raptors used a huge second quarter to rout the Philadelphia 76ers 125-89, taking a 3-2 lead in their Eastern Conference semifinal series. Toronto can advance to the Eastern Conference finals for the second time in four seasons with a victory in Game 6 at Philadelphia on Thursday night. If the 76ers can extend the series to a seventh game, it would be played in Toronto on Sunday night.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates closer Felipe Vázquez got even with Texas slugger Joey Gallo. Vázquez struck out Gallo on three pitches for the final out in Pittsburgh’s 5-4 victory. Gallo hit a 467-foot shot against Vázquez last week, a blast Vázquez joked should have been at least 500 feet. This time, Vázquez pumped a pair of 101-mph fastballs by Gallo to give the Pirates their fifth win in six games.

