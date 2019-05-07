State Lawmakers Want Unlimited Gifts: AP PA Headlines, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 5/7/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gun rights advocates are pushing their priorities in the Pennsylvania Capitol, as hundreds of people packed the Rotunda for the 14th annual Second Amendment rally. Gun owners cheered Monday when the event’s organizer, Republican Rep. Daryl Metcalfe, announced he’ll be asking fellow lawmakers to support his proposal to impeach the Pittsburgh mayor over recently enacted gun regulations.

A House Republican spokesman says, however, the caucus isn’t interested in impeaching Democratic Mayor Bill Peduto “or any other freely elected officer holders.” Democratic Mayor Bill Peduto last month signed legislation restricting assault weapons, banning armor-piercing bullets and allowing temporary seizure of guns from people determined to be a danger to themselves or others. Peduto’s spokesman says the mayor’s focus is on addressing mass shootings and not on “political games.”

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Demonstrators chanted “stop taking bribes” and threw dollar bills from a balcony in Pennsylvania’s House chamber as part of a protest over state law that doesn’t limit the value of gifts that lawmakers may accept from lobbyists and others. Capitol police officers led the demonstrators out shortly after they began chanting in the House gallery, several stories above the chamber floor as lawmakers and staff looked on.

Demonstrators also unfurled a banner that read, “Some are guilty, all are responsible.” Most other states limit how much in gifts lawmakers may accept. Lobbyists in Pennsylvania routinely dole out free meals, drinks and even tickets to expensive sporting events to lawmakers. Gift-ban legislation has been introduced before and seen no action. House Speaker Mike Turzai pledges to support the bill.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Police from around Pennsylvania are honoring four members of law enforcement who were killed or died last year from injuries sustained while on duty. Monday’s ceremony in the Forum auditorium adjacent to the state Capitol was attended by Gov. Tom Wolf, Attorney General Josh Shapiro and other top state officials.

The Fraternal Order of Police’s annual memorial ceremony honored Philadelphia police Officer Raymond Diaz Jr., Deputy U.S. Marshal Christopher David Hill, New Castle police Sgt. Brian Scott Cuscino and York City police Officer Alex Sable. Officials say Diaz died of complications from a car accident, Sable went into cardiac arrest during a training exercise and Cuscino suffered a heart attack during a mandatory physical fitness program. Hill was killed by friendly fire during a shootout with a suspect.

PHILADELPHA (AP) – A Philadelphia city commission said Monday its investigating an event last month at which Muslim children were captured on video speaking in Arabic about beheadings and the liberation of Jerusalem’s most sensitive holy site. The Philadelphia Commission on Human Relations launched a probe into the April 17 gathering at the Muslim American Society’s Philadelphia chapter.

A video uploaded to the chapter’s Facebook page shows children moving to a revolutionary anthem often used by Islamist groups, and two young girls reading from a prepared text. One says, “We will chop off their heads, and we will liberate the sorrowful and exalted Al-Aqsa Mosque.” The contested site, revered by Jews as the Temple Mount and by Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary, is at the heart of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The compound is the third holiest site in Islam and the holiest site for Jews. It has been a flashpoint of violence in the past. The Muslim American Society took the video down — calling the video “disturbing” and condemning the words used in it — and said a school that rented space in the building was responsible for the program. It said the person in charge of the event had been dismissed.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Democratic Pennsylvania state lawmaker is drawing criticism for recording himself berating a woman demonstrator at length outside an abortion clinic in Philadelphia, calling her an “old white lady” and her protest “grotesque.” State Rep. Brian Sims posted an eight-minute-plus video on social media that showed him peppering the woman with questions and criticism. “Shame on you. What you’re doing here is disgusting. This is wrong. You have no business being out here,” he told the unidentified woman.

The video was apparently shot several days ago at a Planned Parenthood health center in his district.

As she studiously ignored him, Sims told viewers the woman had been confronting the people who were walking into the clinic. The woman said little in response as Sims attacked her protest as “racist” and “shameful.” At one point she took a rosary from her bag and clutched it. “Get your camera out of my face,” she told Sims after about four minutes of confrontation. He told her no and suggested that protesters target her home.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco is about to require brick-and-mortar retailers to take cash as payment. If approved by the Board of Supervisors at a meeting Tuesday, San Francisco would join Philadelphia and New Jersey in banning a growing paperless practice that critics say discriminates against low-income people who may not have access to credit cards.

Cashless retailers say it’s safer and more efficient not to handle cash. In many ways, the legislation is an easy call for San Francisco officials, who are striving to make life more equitable in a city with an enormous wealth gap. Elected officials are passing bans after the rollout last year of cashless Amazon Go stores. The company has since agreed to accept cash at its stores, though it hasn’t said when that will happen.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features

NEW YORK (AP) — Jared Leto was accompanied at the Met Gala on Monday by his own (fake) head, Katy Perry was a candled chandelier, Lady Gaga used the pink carpet as a runway and a changing station and Tiffany Haddish brought fried chicken in a plastic bag as many of the A-list guests worked the camp theme to the max.

Perry appeared concerned her heavy looking headpiece would topple as she smiled and walked precariously up the stairs at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, designer Diane Von Furstenberg briefly in her orbit as Lady Liberty. Perry, Bella Hadid dished, “had to be trucked here in a UPS truck.” Leto wore a red caftan with jewel loops, cradling his long-haired macabre version of himself, and Tracee Ellis Ross posed inside a gold picture frame attached to the front of her black dress.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Game of Thrones” fans got a taste of the modern world when eagle-eyed viewers spotted a takeout coffee cup on the table during a celebration in which the actors drank from goblets and horns. The characters Daenerys and Jon did not react to the out of place cup in Sunday’s episode. Many viewers complained the show should have caught the gaffe, which turned into an enduring meme on Monday.

HBO poked fun at the oversight: “The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea.” Amateur sleuths tried to determine where the coffee cup came from, with But some viewers who took to Twitter concluding it was from Starbucks. HBO only said it was from its craft services crew. Even the show’s executive producer, Bernie Caulfield, expressed disbelief that the cup made it on screen. “Our onset prop people and decorators are so on it, 1,000%,” she said in an interview with Alison Stewart on WNYC’s “All of it.”

WINDSOR, England (AP) — Now that the latest royal baby has arrived, the world is waiting to learn his name. The baby weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces when he checked in yesterday morning. Once the baby arrived, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle bucked royal tradition in a number of ways. They didn’t say where the baby was born — and declined to pose with the infant shortly after the birth. Instead, Prince Harry delivered the news on TV. The ginger-haired prince described himself as “just over the moon” and said his son — or “the little thing,” as he described him — “is absolutely to die for.”

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has awarded golfer Tiger Woods the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor. In a ceremony at the White House yesterday, Trump described Woods as a “true legend” and “an extraordinary athlete.” Woods, 43, won his fifth Masters title last month, overcoming personal and professional trials to once more claim the green jacket. Woods became emotional as he spoke of his parents and thanked those who supported him over the years, saying, “You’ve seen the good and bad, the highs and lows, and I would not be in this position without all of your help.”

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon says it’s introducing a decidedly low-tech wrinkle to its high-tech stores. The company says its new Go convenience store opening in New York City today will be the first that will accept cash. The cash option is being introduced in part in response to backlash from critics who say cashless stores discriminate against the poor or those who don’t have bank accounts. At the new store, customers will still have to have an app that links to a credit card or an Amazon account. However for those who wish to pay cash, an employee will swipe their purchases though the turnstile entrance.

NEW YORK (AP) — Neil Young is writing a book about his quest to bring super-high quality audio to the masses. Young has teamed with writer Phil Baker on the book “To Feel The Music.” It’s about Young’s challenge on other streaming services delivering compressed music by creating his Pono player. While Pono had a successful crowd-funding campaign, it was not commercially successful, so Young developed his own high-quality service with the Neil Young Archives. “To Feel The Music” comes out in September.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds

LOUIS (AP) — Miles Mikolas pitched seven stellar innings and Yadier Molina hit one of three home runs that powered the St. Louis Cardinals to a 6-0 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. Matt Carpenter and Paul DeJong also went deep as the Cardinals snapped a four-game skid. The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continues at WKOK. The Phils play today at 7:30pm on WKOK.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

———

INTERLEAGUE

Final Tampa Bay 12 Arizona 1

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Chi White Sox 9 Cleveland 1

Final N-Y Yankees 7 Seattle 3

Final Baltimore 4 Boston 1

Final Minnesota 8 Toronto 0

Final Houston 6 Kansas City 4

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Cincinnati 12 San Francisco 4

Final Milwaukee 5 Washington 3

Final Miami 6 Chi Cubs 5

Final St. Louis 6 Philadelphia 0

Final L-A Dodgers 5 Atlanta 3

Final San Diego 4 N-Y Mets 0

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Milwaukee 113 Boston 101

Final Houston 112 Golden State 108

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final Boston 3 Columbus 0

Final OT Colorado 4 San Jose 3

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

INTERLEAGUE

Texas at Pittsburgh 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at Tampa Bay 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Oakland 10:07 p.m.

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Chi White Sox at Cleveland 6:10 p.m.

Seattle at N-Y Yankees 6:35 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto 7:07 p.m.

L-A Angels at Detroit 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston 8:10 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Washington at Milwaukee 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis 7:45 p.m.

Miami at Chi Cubs 8:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado 8:40 p.m.

N-Y Mets at San Diego 10:10 p.m.

Atlanta at L-A Dodgers 10:10 p.m.

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Philadelphia at Toronto 8:00 p.m.

Portland at Denver 10:30 p.m.

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Dallas at St. Louis 8:00 p.m.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved