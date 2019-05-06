Phillies Take 7-1 Victory: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 5/6/19

POTTSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — A company says the closure of an eastern Pennsylvania plant will mean the loss of jobs for all 85 full-time employees by July. The (Pottsville) Republican-Herald reports that nylon films maker AdvanSix announced that the closure of its Pottsville plant. Debra Lewis, a spokeswoman from the company’s headquarters in Parsippany, New Jersey, said an announcement was made at a meeting at the plant and employees were to get official notification by mail.

She says county officials were also sent a letter about the closure. Local employees are being encouraged to apply at the company’s other locations, the closest of which are in Philadelphia and Virginia. President and CEO Erin Kane said the company also announced “a new strategic alliance” with a leading producer of films for the flexible packaging industry.

Features

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Alex Trebek has won the Emmy for best game show host. And as he received the honor last night, he said it crossed his mind that his victory might be seen as a sympathy vote. Trebek announced in March that he has advanced pancreatic cancer — and says he worried that his win might be tainted because of his going public with his health crisis.

But Trebek noted that last year, he had surgery to remove life-threatening blood clots on his brain — and lost. He joked that, “you think that would have elicited a certain amount of sympathy.” In the end, Trebek said he appreciates his Emmy win last night as evidence that people in the academy like him and value his work.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Avengers: Endgame” continued its global domination at the box office in a second week victory lap that saw the blockbuster cross the $2 billion mark in record time and unseat “Titanic” as the second highest-grossing film ever worldwide. Domestically, newcomers, including thrillers (“The Intruder”), well-reviewed comedies (“Long Shot”) or animated family fare (“Uglydolls”) were left in the dust to pick up the scraps.

The Walt Disney Co. estimated Sunday that “Endgame” added $145.8 million from North American theaters and $282.2 million internationally bringing its global total to $2.2 billion. “Endgame” is one of five movies to ever reach that threshold and, not accounting for inflation, is now second worldwide only to “Avatar’s” $2.8 billion. “Avatar” reached $2 billion in 47 days of release compared with 11 for “Endgame,” although in 2009 the theatrical landscape was different, most notably so in China.

CINCINNATI (AP) — Eugenio Suarez, Jesse Winker and Derek Dietrich hit home runs on three consecutive Jeff Samardzija pitches. Suarez followed Joey Votto’s leadoff bloop single to center with a drive that just cleared the fence down the right field line. Winker and Dietrich followed with first-pitch, drives to right-center, Dietrich turning his entire body to stare into the Reds dugout as he danced up the first base line after his fourth home run in three games. The homers made it 4-0.

Nick Senzel lined out in the next at-bat. The home runs were each player’s ninth of the season and gave the Reds 11 in the first three games of the four-game series against the Giants. The Reds hit back-to-back-to-back home runs for the second time this season. Matt Kemp, Suarez and Scott Schebler all went deep against Wei-Yin Chen on April 9 against Miami.

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 39 points, including a clutch 3-pointer with 1:01 left, to help the Toronto Raptors beat the Philadelphia 76ers 101-96 and even the Eastern Conference semifinal series at 2-2. Marc Gasol scored 16, Kyle Lowry had 14 and the Raptors rebounded after consecutive losses to reclaim home-court advantage. The fifth game is Tuesday night.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zach Eflin pitched seven strong innings and Rhys Hoskins drove in a pair of runs to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a 7-1 victory over the Washington Nationals. Cesar Hernandez added two doubles for the NL East-leading Phillies, who have won six of nine. Kurt Suzuki homered for the third straight day for Washington, which has lost eight of 11. The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK while our normal programming continues at WKOK. Phils play Cardinals tonight 8:05pm.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Starling Marte hit a game-ending three-run homer in the 13th inning, rallying the Pittsburgh Pirates past Oakland 5-3 after the Athletics scored twice in the top of the inning. Cole Tucker started Pittsburgh’s comeback with a one-out single off Fernando Rodney. Sunday Jung Ho Kang walked and Adam Frazier drove in Tucker with a single before Marte drilled a ball out to center.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

Final Pittsburgh 5 Oakland 3, 13 Innings

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Seattle 10 Cleveland 0

Final Detroit 5 Kansas City 2, 10 Innings

Final Boston 9 Chi White Sox 2

Final Texas 10 Toronto 2

Final N-Y Yankees 4 Minnesota 1, 8 Innings

Final Houston 10 L-A Angels 4

Tampa Bay at Baltimore 1:05 p.m., postponed

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Atlanta 3 Miami 1, 10 Innings

Final Philadelphia 7 Washington 1

Final Milwaukee 3 N-Y Mets 2

Final Colorado 8 Arizona 7

Final San Diego 8 L-A Dodgers 5

Final San Francisco 6 Cincinnati 5

Final Chi Cubs 13 St. Louis 5

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Toronto 101 Philadelphia 96

Final Denver 116 Portland 112

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final St. Louis 4 Dallas 1

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Final Atlanta 3 Kansas City 0

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

INTERLEAGUE

Arizona at Tampa Bay 7:10 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Chi White Sox at Cleveland 6:10 p.m.

Seattle at N-Y Yankees 6:35 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston 8:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

San Francisco at Cincinnati 12:35 p.m.

Washington at Milwaukee 7:40 p.m.

Miami at Chi Cubs 8:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis 8:05 p.m.

Atlanta at L-A Dodgers 10:10 p.m.

N-Y Mets at San Diego 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Milwaukee at Boston 7:00 p.m.

Golden State at Houston 9:30 p.m.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Boston at Columbus 7:00 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado 10:00 p.m.

