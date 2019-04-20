AP: The Last Republican Standing, Crown of Thorns Saved, Dramatic Loss for Phils in Colorado

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — After Democrats flipped six state Senate seats in the suburbs of Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, Tom Killion is among the chamber’s last Republicans standing in those areas. He’s also Democrats’ No. 1 target in 2020, when President Donald Trump will be on the ballot. For now, Killion is a chief sponsor of legislation that reads like Democrats’ greatest hits, promoting gun safety and renewable energy.

Killion says he’s always believed in working across party lines. He’s also used to winning ticket-splitting voters in suburban Philadelphia, where he’s been a state senator since 2016 after 13 years as a state representative.

He acknowledges Trump has turned some suburban Philadelphia voters against Republicans since 2016. He doesn’t know whether that wave will affect him given his experience. But, he says, it worries him.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers are covering a statue of singer Kate Smith outside their arena, following the New York Yankees in cutting ties and looking into allegations of racism against the 1930s star with a popular recording of “God Bless America.” Flyers officials said Friday they also plan to remove Smith’s “God Bless America” recording from their library. They say several other songs performed by Smith “contain offensive lyrics that do not reflect our values as an organization.”

The New York Daily News reported the Yankees suspending their use of Smith’s recording during the seventh-inning stretch amid conflicting claims about several of her songs, including a 1939 song “That’s Why the Darkies Were Born.” The tune originated in the 1931 Broadway revue “George White’s Scandals,” and was considered satire at the time. Smith’s likeness also appears in a 1939 ad that heavily uses the mammy caricature, one of the most well-known racist depictions of black women. Smith died in 1986.

PARIS (AP) — The Crown of Thorns relic saved from the fire at Paris’ Notre Dame Cathedral has been presented to worshippers at special Good Friday ceremony. Many believe the crown was placed on the head of Jesus at his crucifixion. It is made of rushes wrapped into a wreath and tied with gold filament. Parts of the purported crown are also held in other locations.

A public veneration of the crown is normally part of the ceremonies leading up to Easter at Notre Dame. But because of this week’s devastating fire at Notre Dame, the crown was shown at a service Friday evening at the nearby Saint-Sulpice Church. Firefighters rescued the crown and other treasures held in the 12th-century Notre Dame as its spire collapsed and roof burned away Monday.

NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande and Leonardo DiCaprio have joined rapper-comedian Lil Dicky on a new song and video aimed at bringing awareness to climate change and Earth Day, which is Monday. Dicky released the animated clip for the song “Earth” on Friday, where Bieber is a baboon and Grande is a zebra.

The video, featuring 32 artists, also stars Ed Sheeran (koala), Miley Cyrus (elephant), Shawn Mendes (rhino), Katy Perry (pony) and Kevin Hart dressed as Kanye West. Dicky, best known for his 2018 hit “Freak Friday” with Chris Brown, says he “didn’t really realize how insane our climate crisis is and how screwed humanity is about to be.” He adds, “If we don’t get our act together now, and change a lot about our fundamental behavior, Earth will become unlivable alarmingly soon.”

DORAL, Fla. (AP) — A road crew in Florida should get an “F” for spelling. A motorist on Thursday spotted the error, realizing that workers in Doral had made a mistake when painting the word “school” at a pedestrian crossing in the road. Instead of S-C-H-O-O-L, it was spelled S-C-O-H-O-L. WPLG brought it to the city’s attention, and the city tweeted that the private contractor has now corrected its work. It’s not clear how long the mistake was there in plain sight.

Blackmon’s 2-run HR in 12th lifts Rockies past Phillies 4-3 – DENVER (AP) — With one final swing, Charlie Blackmon went from worrying about a game-ending strikeout to celebrating a game-winning home run.

Blackmon hit a two-out, two-run home run in the 12th inning, and the Colorado Rockies beat Philadelphia 4-3 on Friday night in a game that saw two Phillies players leave early due to injuries.

Bryce Harper hit a two-out, RBI double in the top of the 12th — his fifth hit of the night — off Chad Bettis (1-2) to put the Phillies on top by a run.

Nicasio (0-1) issued a one-out walk to Tony Wolters but Blackmon then drove his fourth pitch into the visitors’ bullpen beyond the center-field fence for his second career game-ending home run. It was the Rockies’ sixth straight win over the Phillies dating to last season. Blackmon was swarmed by his teammates as he crossed home plate.

The Phillies lost shortstop Scott Kingery midway through the fourth after he suffered a strained right hamstring while legging out his inning-ending fielder’s choice. Andrew McCutchen, aboard with a walk, left in the top of the sixth after advancing to second base on Phil Gosselin’s single with what the team later said was inflammation in his left knee.

NEW YORK (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers are listing Joel Embiid (joh-EHL ehm-BEED’) as doubtful for Game 4 of their first-round series against the Brooklyn Nets this afternoon because of a sore left knee that caused him to miss Thrusday’s game. Embiid worked out today at the 76ers’ practice in New York, but coach Brett Brown said he didn’t have a gut feeling about whether his All-Star center would be able to go today. The 76ers rolled to a 131-115 victory without Embiid and lead the series 2-1..

