AP PA Headlines: A fraternity at PSU is placed on interim suspension, Features and Sports

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — A fraternity at Penn State University has been placed on interim suspension over a student’s serious injury and alleged misuse of alcohol. Penn State Student Affairs says the Theta Chi fraternity can’t host events, recruit new members or participate in campus functions while under investigation.

The student was injured and hospitalized on March 30.

The university didn’t provide details on what the injury was or if the student was a member of the fraternity.

The suspension comes two years after a Penn State sophomore died after a night of drinking and hazing at the Beta Theta Pi fraternity house. Tim Piazza, a 19-year-old engineering student, died from severe head and abdominal injuries after suffering a series of falls inside the frat house in February 2017. Twenty-eight members of the now-shuttered fraternity have faced charges.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A prosecutor is refusing to approve criminal charges against Pittsburgh’s mayor and six City Council members over the passage of firearms laws that gun-rights advocates say are blatant and deliberate violations of state law. Seven city residents tried to file private criminal complaints Friday against Democratic Mayor Bill Peduto, who signed the legislation into law this week, and council members who voted to approve the bills.

The complaints charge the mayor and council with official oppression and other counts. Pennsylvania law allows citizens to file criminal charges, subject to approval by the district attorney. The Allegheny County district attorney is refusing to accept the residents’ complaints, saying the legislation has yet to take effect.

The gun restrictions were passed after a mass shooting at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life Synagogue. Gun rights advocates are suing to get the laws overturned.

UHRICHSVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Police say a couple made laxative-laced cookies for striking school employees because they were tired of the noise from the picket line near their home. Authorities in eastern Ohio say none of the striking workers ate the sugar cookies, but the couple was charged with contaminating the treats.

Police say the pair complained on Facebook about drivers honking in support of the striking bus drivers, cooks and custodians.

Investigators say they also made a video showing the laxative pills being mixed into the cookie batter.

The strike in the Claymont School District in Tuscarawas (tus-kuh-RAH’-wus) County is in its third week.

Authorities say Bo Cosens and Rachel Sharrock appeared in court Tuesday to face several charges.

Sharrock’s attorney declined to comment Friday. Court records didn’t list an attorney for Cosens.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows: NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the president; Gov. Jay Inslee, D-Wash., 2020 Democratic presidential candidate. Meet The Press is broadcast on WKOK and WKOK.com at noon. The Phillies will interrupt the broadcast on 1070AM at 12:30pm, while the WKOK.com Meet the Press broadcast continues.

ABC’s “This Week” — Sarah Sanders, White House press secretary; Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., Homeland Security Committee chairman; Jennifer Robinson, attorney for Julian Assange. CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Conway; Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., Democratic Whip; Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., 2020 Democratic Presidential candidate; Brad Parscale, campaign manager for President Donald Trump.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., chairman of the House Judiciary Committee; Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., 2020 Democratic presidential candidate; Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla. “Fox News Sunday” — Sanders; Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md.

UNIVERSITY PARK – The Penn State Nittany Lions football team takes on the Penn State Nittany Lions football team today—in the annual Blue White Game. The game will be on WKOK and WKOK.com at 3pm. The game at Beaver Stadium draws between 60,000 and 80,000 fans, the family friendly activities begin after 8am.

MIAMI (AP) — Jake Arrieta allowed one run in seven innings to earn his 100th career victory and the Philadelphia Phillies sent the Miami Marlins to their fifth consecutive loss, 9-1 on Friday night. Arrieta (2-1) took a 6-0 lead into the seventh, when the Marlins ended a streak of 21 consecutive scoreless innings on Austin Dean’s sacrifice fly. The Marlins have lost nine of their past 10 games, and they’ve been outscored 30-2 in the past four games. The Phillies play the Marlins Saturday at 5:30pm on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continues on WKOK.com.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

Final Chi Cubs 5 L-A Angels 1

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Chi White Sox 9 N-Y Yankees 6, 7 Innings

Final Tampa Bay 11 Toronto 7

Final Boston 6 Baltimore 4

Final Oakland 8 Texas 6

Final Kansas City 8 Cleveland 1

Final Houston 10 Seattle 6

Detroit at Minnesota 8:10 p.m., postponed

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Pittsburgh 6 Washington 3, 10 Innings

Final Philadelphia 9 Miami 1

Final N-Y Mets 6 Atlanta 2

Final San Diego 2 Arizona 1

Final Milwaukee 8 L-A Dodgers 5

Final San Francisco 3 Colorado 2, 18 Innings

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final Columbus 5 Tampa Bay 1

Final N-Y Islanders 3 Pittsburgh 1

Final St. Louis 4 Winnipeg 3

Final Vegas 5 San Jose 3

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Final Vancouver 1 Chicago 1

INTERLEAGUE

L-A Angels at Chi Cubs 2:20 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Chi White Sox at N-Y Yankees 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston 1:05 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City 7:15 p.m.

Oakland at Texas 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Seattle 9:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Pittsburgh at Washington 4:05 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati 7:10 p.m.

N-Y Mets at Atlanta 7:20 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at L-A Dodgers 9:10 p.m.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Brooklyn at Philadelphia 2:30 p.m.

Orlando at Toronto 5:00 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Golden State 8:00 p.m.

San Antonio at Denver 10:30 p.m.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Carolina at Washington 3:00 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville 6:00 p.m.

Toronto at Boston 8:00 p.m.

Colorado at Calgary 10:30 p.m.

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Columbus at Montreal 1:00 p.m.

