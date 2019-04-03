Harper Homers off Nationals: AP PA Headlines, Sports, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 4/3/19

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) — Three ex-Penn State fraternity brothers have been sentenced to jail on hazing charges in connection to the February 2017 death of a student pledging the fraternity. The Centre Daily Times reports that sentences handed down Tuesday to the three former Beta Theta Pi members range from 30 days to three months in jail.

Michael Bonatucci, Luke Visser and Joshua Kurczewski all previously pleaded guilty to various charges related to the death of 19-year-old Timothy Piazza of Lebanon, New Jersey. Piazza had consumed a large amount of alcohol on pledge bid acceptance night in 2017 and was fatally injured in a series of falls. The ex-district attorney had pursued involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault charges against some of the students. But judges dismissed some of those allegations and prosecutors withdrew others.

LEBANON, Pa. (AP) — Democrats are claiming victory in a special election for a vacant state Senate seat in politically divided suburban Pittsburgh where the sides tested some national themes ahead of 2020’s presidential election. Tuesday’s contested pitted Republican D. Raja against Democrat Pam Iovino for a seat largely controlled by Republicans the past half-century, but the district is viewed as increasingly friendly to Democrats.

Democrats claimed victory shortly before 10 p.m. With about 90% of precincts reporting, Iovino led by about 4,100 votes. Turnout was expected to be around 20 percent. Iovino is a Navy veteran who held a top U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs post. Raja the chief executive of an information technology consulting firm. In recent days, both state parties sent mailers linking Raja to President Donald Trump.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh City Council has given final approval to gun restrictions proposed after last year’s synagogue massacre. The legislation places restrictions on military-style assault weapons like the AR-15 rifle that authorities say was used in the Oct. 27 rampage at Tree of Life Synagogue that killed 11 and wounded seven.

It also bans most uses of armor-piercing ammunition and high-capacity magazines and allows the temporary seizure of guns from people who are determined to be a danger to themselves or others. The council approved the measures 6-3 on Tuesday. They now head to Democratic Mayor Bill Peduto for his expected signature.

Pennsylvania state law forbids municipalities from regulating guns, and pro-gun advocates say they’ll sue to block the laws from taking effect.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The first boos, guttural and loud, greeted Bryce Harper during pregame introductions 15 minutes ahead of the rain-delayed first pitch Tuesday night, as he stood in the Nationals Park visitor’s dugout wearing his Philadelphia Phillies uniform — and hours before he marked his second-deck homer with an epic bat flip.

The jeers kept coming, filling the chilly air when Harper walked to the plate as the No. 3 hitter for Philadelphia, his initial at-bat as a Washington opponent. More hostility came while he awaited each pitch from Max Scherzer, all of that negativity interrupted only by the sheer-joy roars after each strike of his eventual whiff, which concluded with a swing-and-miss at an 85 mph changeup Harper called “nasty.”

Adding to the theatrics of it all, as is his wont, Harper delivered a no-doubt-about-it homer off Jeremy Hellickson in the eighth inning, a two-run shot estimated at 458 feet and put the Phillies ahead 8-2, which would be the final score. That topped off a 3-for-5 showing with three RBIs, and Harper sent his bat twirling in the direction of his former dugout, then engaged in elaborately choreographed celebrations with his current teammates.

Features

SINGAPORE (AP) — New Islamic criminal laws that took effect in Brunei on Wednesday, punishing gay sex and adultery by stoning offenders to death, have triggered an outcry from countries, rights groups and celebrities far beyond the tiny Southeast Asian nation’s shores. The penalties were provided for under new sections of Brunei’s Shariah Penal Code. Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah instituted the code in 2014 to bolster the influence of Islam in the oil-rich monarchy of around 430,000 people, two-thirds of whom are Muslim.

Even before 2014, homosexuality was already punishable in Brunei by a jail term of up to 10 years. The first stage of the Shariah Penal Code included fines or jail for offenses such as pregnancy out of wedlock or failing to pray on Fridays. But under the new laws — which apply to children and foreigners, even if they are not Muslim — those found guilty of gay sex could be stoned to death or whipped. Adulterers risk death by stoning too, while thieves face amputation of a right hand on their first offense and a left foot on their second.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Eagles will perform their 1976 “Hotel California” album in its entirety in concert for the first time. Live Nation says it will take place on Sept. 27 and 28 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Tickets will go on sale through Ticketmaster on April 12. Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit will be joined by Deacon Frey and Vince Gill.

It will be the group’s only North American performances of 2019. Founding member Glenn Frey, Deacon’s father, died in 2016. “Hotel California” is the third best-selling U.S. album in history, and the title song and “New Kid in Town” won Grammys. The Eagles have won six Grammy Awards and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Marvin Gaye’s family says a new postage stamp that features him shows him at his most comfortable. Gaye’s daughter, Nona, and his nephew, Frankie, say in a statement, “The image says peace and serenity.” The first-day-of-issue ceremony for the stamp was yesterday in Los Angeles, on what would have been Gaye’s 80th birthday. The stamp is the latest in the U.S. Postal Service’s Music Icons series that also includes ones of John Lennon, Ray Charles, Johnny Cash, Jimi Hendrix and Janis Joplin.

WALTON, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky judge has ruled against a student who sued after he wasn’t allowed to play basketball because he wasn’t vaccinated for chickenpox. In the lawsuit against the Northern Kentucky Health Department, 18-year-old Jerome Kunkel claimed the vaccine is against his religious beliefs. WXIX-TV in Cincinnati reports Boone County Circuit Judge James R. Schrand yesterday denied Kunkel’s request to return to school activities.

A health department statement said it must protect the whole community, particularly those most susceptible.

Kunkel’s lawyer contended he faced discrimination because of his religious beliefs. Attorney Chris Wiest said Tuesday that Kunkel is disappointed in the ruling and will review his options. An outbreak of 32 chickenpox cases at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart and Assumption Academy prompted the ban. Kunkel has been out of school since March 15.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — State officials say a man recently diagnosed with stage 4 liver cancer has won $250,000 in the North Carolina Education Lottery. News outlets report that the last of four Carolina Black tickets was a winner for Charlotte resident Richard Beare. The retired mechanic says he rarely plays the lottery and had only stopped at a QuikTrip because his wife asked him to get a Powerball ticket since the jackpot was so high.

However, it was the scratch-off ticket that got Beare the money. He admits he had to get the store clerk to explain how to play the scratchers. The game netted him $176,876 after taxes. Beare also says in a statement that he plans to take his wife to Italy while he can still enjoy himself.

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bryce Harper crushed a long home run for his third hit while performing to jeers in his return to Washington, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Nationals 8-2 for the franchise’s best start in over a century. Maikel Franco also homered for the Phillies, baseball’s only undefeated team at 4-0. They had only done that in 1915 and 1897.

Booed during every at-bat, Harper thumped a 458-foot shot in the eighth inning off Jeremy Hellickson. The Phillies play on Newsradio 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continues at WKOK. Today, the Phillies play the Nationals today at 12:30pm today, while on WKOK.com, we’ll have an encore Dan Patrick Show.

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars clinched their first trip to the playoffs in three years, getting two goals and two assists from Alexander Radulov in a 6-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers. Jason Dickinson, Esa Lindell, Tyler Pitlick and Blake Comeau also scored for the Stars. Dallas holds the first wild-card spot with 91 points. The Stars last made the playoffs in 2016, losing a Game 7 to St. Louis in the second round.

DETROIT (AP) — Pittsburgh missed out on a chance to clinch a playoff spot when Tyler Bertuzzi led the Detroit Red Wings to a 4-1 victory over the Penguins. Bertuzzi had two goals and an assist as the Red Wings earned their sixth consecutive win. He became the first player in franchise history with four consecutive three-point games. He has five goals and eight assists during a five-game point streak.

