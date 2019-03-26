Sunbury City Council hires sixth full-time city police officer

SUNBURY – After losing a half-dozen officers in the past two years, the city of Sunbury is continuing to work on rebuilding its police force. During Monday night’s city council meeting at Shikellamy High School, council unanimously approved its sixth full-time city police officer, 52-year-old Keith Tamborelli of Kulpmont.

Mayor Kurt Karlovich, “It’s absolutely great because it’s something our residents and our visitors need to help out with the safety of our overall city, so I look forward to having him on the force.”

Karlovich says Tamborelli’s starting salary will be just over $49,000. Tamborelli says he had been working part-time with Sunbury PD for a few months before being hired full-time Monday night.

Tamborelli last served on the Mount Carmel Township Police, and was responsible for implementing its drone program. He also worked as an Intelligence Specialist for the military and has a computer information technology background. But he says his biggest priority is community interaction, “I’m an older person, so I like to interact with people and really get their feedback in what’s happening, and to try to bring the community back and make the community better.”

Going forward, Karlovich says there will be another full-time hiring coming for the city police department, “On average, it takes approximately two months for a police candidate to apply with their application and go through all the civil service requirements to the hire date. So our next applications are being accepted on April 30 at 4 p.m. and the civil service testing will be conducted on May 4.”

Also at Monday night’s meeting, Karlovich honored the Shikellamy High School theater department with a proclamation. We’ll have that story in a future newscast.