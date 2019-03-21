Reading Eagle filing for bankruptcy protection: AP PA headlines, features, scores & skeds

AP PA Headlines 3/21/19

READING, Pa. (AP) — The family-owned company that has published the Reading Eagle newspaper for more than 150 years is filing for bankruptcy protection and seeking a buyer. The Reading Eagle Co., whose other properties include news-talk radio station WEEU and a weekly newspaper, said Wednesday it will continue to publish and broadcast under Chapter 11 bankruptcy rules. At a meeting with employees, chief executive Peter Barbey said the company is pursuing options with other news media companies.

The company has 236 full-time employees and 20 part-time. The company said it has already met with several potential buyers. The newspaper said it has an average daily circulation of more than 37,000 Monday through Friday, and more than 50,000 on Sunday. It said its website, readingeagle.com, averages over 600,000 unique users and 3.2 million pageviews a month. The newspaper was first published in 1868.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Penn State is set to collect hundreds of thousands of dollars from the defunct charity for at-risk youth founded by now-imprisoned Jerry Sandusky while he was an assistant football coach.

The state attorney general’s office tells The Associated Press that the university will receive $733,000 as a result of a recent agreement.

The university says it will receive additional money from the insurers of the charity, The Second Mile, though terms are confidential. When Penn State took steps in 2017 to sue The Second Mile it didn’t spell out why it was going after the charity. But prosecutors have said Sandusky used The Second Mile to find children he would later abuse. Some testified at Sandusky’s 2012 trial. The Sandusky scandal has cost Penn State over a quarter-billion dollars, including over $100 million to settle abuse claims.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Legislation to toughen Pennsylvania’s public-sector pension forfeiture law is on its way to the governor, who says he’ll sign it. The Senate voted unanimously on Wednesday for a bill that applies the forfeiture law to state and federal felonies and other crimes that could result in at least five years behind bars.

It will also trigger forfeiture when a defendant pleads guilty or no contest, or is found guilty by a judge or jury.

Current law imposes pension forfeiture when a defendant is sentenced. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf says he supports the proposal.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia health officials say they now believe 74 people have contracted mumps at Temple University. City Department of Health spokesman James Garrow said Wednesday there are 15 confirmed cases and 59 probable cases, all but three of them in Philadelphia. Probable diagnoses indicate a person showing mumps-like symptoms.

The city says the numbers reported this year are high compared with those in past years; 54 cases were reported in 2010. Students who may be infected should limit contact with others and seek medical care. Mumps is a viral infection that involves swollen glands. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine is the best protection. Mumps vaccine has been part of routine childhood shots for decades, but research suggests that protection fades 10 or more years after the second dose.

Features

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — The New Zealand government is asking all owners of assault weapons or now-banned attachments to report them to the government in the next two days before turning them in. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern today announced that the government was immediately banning sales of what New Zealand calls military style semi-automatic rifles and high-capacity magazines like the weapons used in last Friday’s attacks on two Christchurch mosques. She says the cabinet is also working on a gun buyback program to be announced later. Ardern says there will be “tightly regulated” exemptions for some owners such as hunters and farmers.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana police officer who was suspended without pay after sharing a racist image on Facebook in 2017 has since become police chief of his small town. And he says he’s developing social media policies that would result in termination for officers who make similar mistakes. Wayne Welsh was assistant chief in Estherwood when he shared a depiction of a white woman pushing a little girl’s face into bath water, supposedly as punishment for having a crush on a black child.

In an interview with Nola.com/The Times-Picayune Welsh says he’s sorry the image caused people to think Estherwood is racist. He insists he’s not racist, and won’t concede the image was racist, calling it “a joke.” Welsh became Estherwood’s police chief last spring, a promotion lamented by civil rights groups.

LIMA, Ohio (AP) — President Donald Trump is attending a re-election campaign fundraiser in northeast Ohio.

Trump is participating in a round-table event with supporters before delivering remarks at a reception Wednesday at the Brookside Country Club in Canton. Both events are closed to press coverage. According to an invitation obtained by The Associated Press, tickets for the reception start at $2,800. Getting a photo taken with Trump costs $15,000 and the dinner tab is $50,000 per person or $70,000 per couple. Proceeds benefit Trump Victory, a joint fundraising effort between the Republican National Committee and Trump’s campaign.

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Penn State is poised to send out another senior class of wrestlers as four-time national champions and cement its status as the college powerhouse of the past decade. The Nittany Lions (14-0) are the prohibitive favorites to claim the team title at this weekend’s NCAA Championships for the eighth time in nine years and for the fourth year in a row. They might be the most talented team that coach Cael Sanderson has assembled. Penn State has three wrestlers seeded first in their weight class, three more seeded second and another seeded third.

They’ll compete in Pittsburgh, less than 150 miles away from State College. “We love to compete and we peak at the right time. And we’re just ready to go,” Penn State star Bo Nickal said. “We want to compete because we want to and no other reason. And we want to win because we want to, no other reason.” Still, there should be plenty of fascinating individual battles throughout the three-day event, culminating with 10 championships matches on Saturday night. Here are some of the story lines to follow during the national meet, which starts on Thursday.

TITLE-BOUND TRIO?

Penn State seniors Jason Nolf (157 pounds) and Nickal (197) and junior Mark Hall (174) are all expected to return to Happy Valley with national titles. Nolf, a three-time All-American and two-time defending national champion, has been the second-most dominant wrestler in America this season. “I think Jason is special. You can tell just by the look in his eye. He’s very confident. And the bigger the match, the better he wrestles,” Sanderson said. The most dominant has been Nickal, a two-time NCAA champion who is 25-0 this season. Hall won it all as a freshman before falling to Arizona State’s Zahid Valencia a year ago. Valencia is seeded third this weekend.

PSU’S TWOS

This is where things could get interesting. Penn State’s Vincenzo Joseph ceded the top spot at 165 pounds after getting beat 9-3 by emerging Iowa star Alex Marinelli at the recent Big Ten championships. If those two can fight their way to a rematch, it might be the most anticipated match of the national tournament. Marinelli, a sophomore, is unbeaten this season. …Shakur Rasheed is seeded behind Ohio State’s Myles Martin at 184 pounds. Both are unbeaten, but Martin won the Big Ten title after Rasheed forfeited because of a knee injury he’s been dealing with all season …Oklahoma State’s Derek White is the top seed at 285 pounds, ahead of Anthony Cassar of Penn State and Gable Steveson of Minnesota. Steveson, a freshman, was unbeaten before Cassar tripped him up in the conference tournament.

THE WEIGHT TO WATCH

There might not be a more competitive weight class in the entire meet than at 125 pounds. Northwestern’s Sebastian Rivera is the top seed, but only Nickal and Nolf have been as dominant as Virginia’s Jack Mueller, who is seeded fifth. Oklahoma State’s Nicholas Piccininni heads into the NCAA meet unbeaten and seeded second, with Iowa sophomore Spencer Lee listed at third. Lee, who won it all as a freshman, will be seeking revenge after getting beat by both Rivera and Piccininni this season.

BONUS POINTS

Oklahoma State’s Daton Fix (133 pounds) joins teammate White as a No. 1 seed. The Cowboys have six top-10 seeds. …Cornell will be seeking its 11th straight top-10 team finish. The Big Red will be led by Yianni Diakomihalis, the defending champion and the top-ranked wrestler at 141 pounds. …Anthony Ashnault (149 pounds) is the first wrestler in school history to earn a No. 1 seed for the NCAA Tournament.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 37 points, 22 rebounds and a key block on Kyrie Irving with 35 seconds remaining, and Jimmy Butler scored 15 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Philadelphia 76ers over the Boston Celtics 118-115 for their sixth straight victory. Tobias Harris added 21 points for the 76ers, who avoided a season sweep by the Celtics.

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Bryce Harper finally got his first spring training hit with the Philadelphia Phillies after a 0-for-9 start. The slugger lined a 97 mph fastball to center on a 2-1 pitch from Detroit Tigers right-hander Spencer Turnbull. He jokingly gestured toward the dugout that he wanted to keep the ball. Harper missed one game after getting hit by a pitch in the ankle on Friday.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

Final Detroit 3 Philadelphia 1

Final Pittsburgh 6 Minnesota 5

Final Atlanta 8 Toronto 7

Final Arizona 11 Chi White Sox 2

Final Cincinnati 6 Texas 1

Final Kansas City 8 Colorado 7

Final San Francisco 13 Cleveland 0

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Seattle 9 Oakland 7

Final Houston 2 N-Y Yankees 1

Final Boston 6 Baltimore 4

Final Cleveland 4 L-A Angels 2

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Miami 6 St. Louis 0

Final Milwaukee 10 San Diego 7

Final L-A Dodgers 4 Chi Cubs 4

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Philadelphia 118 Boston 115

Final Orlando 119 New Orleans 96

Final Cleveland 107 Milwaukee 102

Final Utah 137 N-Y Knicks 116

Final OT Memphis 126 Houston 125

Final OT Chicago 126 Washington 120

Final Miami 110 San Antonio 105

Final OT Toronto 123 Oklahoma City 114

Final Portland 126 Dallas 118

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final Toronto 4 Buffalo 2

Final OT Tampa Bay 5 Washington 4

Final Vancouver 7 Ottawa 4

Final Winnipeg 3 Anaheim 0

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

INTERLEAGUE

N-Y Yankees at St. Louis 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Pittsburgh 1:05 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cincinnati 4:05 p.m.

L-A Angels at Arizona 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Seattle 9:40 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Seattle at Oakland 5:35 a.m.

Houston at Detroit 1:05 p.m.

Texas at Chi White Sox 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston 6:05 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Miami at N-Y Mets 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Chi Cubs 4:05 p.m.

L-A Dodgers at Milwaukee 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington 6:35 p.m.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Denver at Washington 7:00 p.m.

Minnesota at Charlotte 7:00 p.m.

Utah at Atlanta 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Sacramento 10:00 p.m.

Detroit at Phoenix 10:00 p.m.

Indiana at Golden State 10:30 p.m.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Tampa Bay at Carolina 7:00 p.m.

Boston at New Jersey 7:00 p.m.

Arizona at Florida 7:00 p.m.

N-Y Islanders at Montreal 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at St. Louis 8:00 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Nashville 8:00 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas 8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago 8:30 p.m.

Columbus at Edmonton 9:00 p.m.

Ottawa at Calgary 9:00 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vegas 10:00 p.m.

San Jose at L.A. Kings 10:30 p.m.

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Fairleigh Dickinson at (4) Gonzaga 7:27 p.m.

Bradley at (5) Michigan St. 2:45 p.m.

Abilene Christian at (7) Kentucky 7:10 p.m.

Montana at (8) Michigan 9:20 p.m.

Vermont at (10) Florida St. 2:00 p.m.

Yale at (12) LSU 12:40 p.m.

Old Dominion at (13) Purdue 9:50 p.m.

New Mexico St. at (14) Auburn 1:30 p.m.

Northeastern at (17) Kansas 4:00 p.m.

Seton Hall at (19) Wofford 9:40 p.m.

Florida at (20) Nevada 6:50 p.m.

Saint Mary’s (Cal) at (23) Villanova 7:20 p.m.

