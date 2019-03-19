Lourdes Boys Loss, O’Rourke Visits PA: AP PA Headlines, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 3/19/19

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke is making a presidential primary campaign stop in Pennsylvania on his way from Ohio to the early voting state of New Hampshire. O’Rourke, a Democrat, will appear Tuesday morning at Penn State’s Hetzel Union Building for a meet-and-greet at the center of student activity at the school. O’Rourke narrowly lost a US Senate bid in November.

He is garnering larger crowds and more media attention than most others in the already crowded 2020 Democratic field. O’Rourke is at least the third in the Democratic presidential primary mix to show up in Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania is one of the latest primary states and historically gets less early attention from candidates. But it also has the sixth-most delegates, which makes it a prize late in the nominating race.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A western Pennsylvania state lawmaker resigned Monday, two months after being stripped of a chairmanship over allegations he had sex with a woman against her will while she was blacked out. Republican state Rep. Brian Ellis, who has not been charged with any crime, wrote in a letter to the House speaker that he was quitting immediately.

The announcement comes about a week after the woman, whose work involves the General Assembly, filed a complaint about Ellis to the House that said she was cooperating with law enforcement. She said that in October 2015, she had been out at a piano bar with a friend and then at a fundraising event for a politician before blacking out.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s prison system is banning all tobacco products inside every facility’s secure perimeter, starting July 1. Corrections Secretary John Wetzel announced the new policy Monday, citing the success of existing tobacco prohibitions in three state correctional institutions and Quehanna Boot Camp. After July 1 all tobacco products in the possession of inmates or staff will be deemed contraband.

The policy applies to cigarettes, cigars, tobacco, tobacco substitutes, lighters, pipes, pipe cleaners, filters, rolling papers, roller aprons and rollers. Inmates and employees will be allowed to use non-refillable e-cigarettes that have been approved by the prison system, within designated areas. Inmates will be given access to smoking cessation programs, educational materials and support to help them quit. They’ll be able to purchase nicotine replacement therapy patches.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Members of Congress say the Department of Defense tells them that congressionally approved money for four projects in Pennsylvania are at risk of being diverted by the Trump administration to help finance a U.S.-Mexico border wall. The offices of Sen. Bob Casey and Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, both Democrats, said Monday that the department listed $71 million for a submarine propeller manufacturing facility in Philadelphia.

Additionally, almost $18 million to expand Pittsburgh’s Air Force Reserve station is targeted by the administration. There’s also $8 million for facilities at Fort Indiantown Gap, the National Guard training center near Harrisburg, and $5 million for road improvements at Conneaut Lake Army Reserve Center. Casey and Houlahan had asked for the information last month. The White House has said the border project would receive $3.6 billion that Congress originally provided for military construction projects.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Harrisburg University has released renderings of its new building in Pennsylvania’s capital city. The project now will include 17 floors and cost the university about $100 million and approximately $30 million will be spent by a hospitality partner that will add a 197-room hotel and conference center with a restaurant inside the tower.

Pennlive.com reports the hotel partner has not yet been named and no tax-exempt bonds will be used to pay for the hotel or restaurant. The university said Monday that the school and the hotelier would share space on 10 floors and the remaining seven floors would be entirely for the university’s use. Officials say they plan to start construction by late July of this year for a planned opening in summer 2021.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Meghan McCain says President Donald Trump’s life is “pathetic” after his weekend Twitter attack against her father, the late Sen. John McCain. She fired back at Trump on ABC’s “The View” Monday after the president tweeted comments criticizing her father, who died last year after battling brain cancer. McCain says Trump “will never be a great man,” and is urging Trump to focus on his family instead of hers.

Trump attacked John McCain for his role in the Russia investigation. The president also tweeted that the 2008 Republican presidential candidate was “last in his class” at the U.S. Naval Academy. Meghan McCain initially responded Sunday to Trump’s remarks on Twitter, then expounded on her words Monday on the talk show she co-hosts.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Rep. Devin Nunes (NOO’-nehs) of California is suing Twitter and several of its users for more than $250 million. The lawmaker’s lawsuit accuses the social media site and some of its users of “knowingly hosting and monetizing content” that Nunes calls “clearly abusive, hateful and defamatory.”

Along with Twitter, the defendants include two anonymous parody accounts, “Devin Nunes’ Mom” and “Devin Nunes’ Cow.” It’s unclear how far the lawsuit will get in the courts. Section 230 of the Communication Decency Act provides internet services with immunity from liability for material posted by their users.

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — A former Mississippi Gulf Coast police officer has told a judge she was having sex with her supervisor while her 3-year-old daughter was dying inside an overheated patrol car. Cassie Barker pleaded guilty yesterday to manslaughter in a plea bargain. The Sun Herald reports prosecutors recommend the 29-year-old Barker spend 20 years in prison.

Harrison County Circuit Judge Larry Bourgeois says he will sentence the ex-Long Beach officer April 1. Cheyenne Hyer died Sept. 30, 2016, after her mother left her strapped in a car seat for four hours while Barker was having sex with her then-supervisor at his home. The car was running with the air-conditioner turned on, but wasn’t blowing cold air. The girl was unresponsive when Barker returned. Authorities say Hyer’s body temperature was 107 degrees when found.

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) — A Virginia police officer has been removed as a school resource officer and suspended from the police department amid allegations that he’s a member of a white nationalist group.

The Chesterfield County Police Department said yesterday that the officer was suspended pending a recommendation for termination from the police chief.

Neither the department nor Katz named the officer. The department’s Office of Professional Standards is investigating. Under Virginia law, the department must notify an officer in writing of any charges and the action that may be taken. The officer has at least five days to respond.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Atlanta Braves right-hander Julio Teheran is set to make his sixth straight start on opening day. The Braves say Teheran will face the Phillies on March 28 in Philadelphia. Teheran’s run ties Hall of Famer Warren Spahn for the longest in Braves’ franchise history during the modern era. The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK while our normal programming continues on WKOK.com.

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

PIAA Class 1A Semifinal

Sankofa Freedom 66, Lourdes Regional 49

Here are the scores from yesterday’s national sports events:

———

INTERLEAGUE

Final Seattle 6 5

Final Pittsburgh 4 Tampa Bay 2

Final San Diego 3 Cleveland 1

Final San Francisco 5 Chi White Sox 2

Final N-Y Yankees 7 Atlanta 4

Final Texas 3 L-A Dodgers 1

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Minnesota 4 Boston 1

Final Baltimore 14 Detroit 1

Final Toronto 3 Detroit 2

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Miami 7 Washington 1

Final St. Louis 4 Philadelphia 1

Final Washington 6 N-Y Mets 5

Final Colorado 6 Cincinnati 3

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Utah 116 Washington 95

Final Cleveland 126 Detroit 119

Final Toronto 128 N-Y Knicks 92

Final Denver 114 Boston 105

Final Miami 116 Oklahoma City 107

Final San Antonio 111 Golden State 105

Final OT New Orleans 129 Dallas 125

Final Chicago 116 Phoenix 101

Final Portland 106 Indiana 98

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final Tampa Bay 4 Arizona 1

Final OT Vancouver 3 Chicago 2

Final Vegas 7 San Jose 3

Final Winnipeg 3 L.A. Kings 2

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

INTERLEAGUE

Detroit at Pittsburgh 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston 1:05 p.m.

Seattle at Chi Cubs 4:05 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee 4:05 p.m.

Chi White Sox at Cincinnati 9:05 p.m.

Chi Cubs at Kansas City 9:05 p.m.

Colorado at L-A Angels 9:10 p.m.

Cleveland at L-A Dodgers 10:05 p.m.

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Toronto at Boston 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N-Y Yankees 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Baltimore 1:05 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Washington at Atlanta 1:05 p.m.

N-Y Mets at Miami 1:05 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona 9:40 p.m.

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Philadelphia at Charlotte 7:00 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Milwaukee 8:00 p.m.

Golden State at Minnesota 8:00 p.m.

Brooklyn at Sacramento 10:00 p.m.

Indiana at L.A. Clippers 10:30 p.m.

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Pittsburgh at Carolina 7:00 p.m.

Montreal at Philadelphia 7:00 p.m.

Detroit at N-Y Rangers 7:00 p.m.

Boston at N-Y Islanders 7:00 p.m.

Washington at New Jersey 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota 8:00 p.m.

Edmonton at St. Louis 8:00 p.m.

Toronto at Nashville 8:00 p.m.

Florida at Dallas 8:30 p.m.

Columbus at Calgary 9:00 p.m.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved