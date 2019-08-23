50th Anniversary of Lewistock! This weekend

LEWISBURG – Lots of big milestones will be celebrated in downtown Lewisburg this weekend….it’s the 50th anniversary of the Lewisburg Arts Council and their celebration of the 50th anniversary of Woodstock.

Lewisburg Arts Council board member Sara Kelley says the event is this Saturday, “We’re calling it ‘Lewistock: 50 Years of Peace, Art, and Music. It will be a full day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. music festival, with three different bands and lots of guest musicians, doing the music that was original to Woodstock.”

All live music and other activities will take place at Hufnagle Park. Kelley says music will run steadily from 11:30a.m.-5:30 p.m., “We’re starting just the way they did with Woodstock, with the folk part of the music. People will remember that was CSNY, and Joan Baez and Richie Havens…that’s Ruby thirsted sparrows, so they’ll be the first hour or so of music, and The Folk Justice Band will have two different sets, split in between with Becky Blue and she’s doing an entire set of Janis Joplin.”

More event info is posted at www.lewisburgartscouncil.com