Cocaine seized in Northumberland County and three arrested

SUNBURY – Three people from Philadelphia are in custody, charged with selling cocaine in Sunbury, Northumberland and Point Township. Sunbury police worked with the Northumberland/Montour Drug Taskforce to arrest 45-year-old Jose Matos-Rivera, 18-year-old Raul Diaz and 60-year-old Ariel Diaz. They are charged with possession of cocaine and additional charges are pending.

Police say they were able to purchase cocaine from the three men while working undercover on October 30. Two search warrants were issued for a vehicle and home in Northumberland County and a total of 420 grams of cocaine was seized with a street value of about $50,000. All three men were sent to Northumberland County Prison.