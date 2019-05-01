5 Valley school districts awarded school safety grants

HARRISBURG – Five Valley school districts and two surrounding area school districts have received state grant funding to improve school safety. The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency said Selinsgrove, Midd-West, Warrior Run, Mount Carmel, and Southern Columbia school districts received funding. Central Columbia and Benton school districts are also receiving funding.

Eligible uses for the grants include hiring school security officers, purchasing security-related technology, completing safety and security assessments, and other projects. The grants were awarded by the School Safety and Security Committee within the PA Commission on Crime and Delinquency.

It’s part of the School Safety and Security Grant Program, created by lawmakers in 2018. The grant program will provide $52.5 million in school safety grants and $7.5 million in community violence prevention grants in the current fiscal year. It’s unclear how much money each district is receiving. State Senator John Gordner (R-27th) announced in a news release the new funding.