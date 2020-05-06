5 new Valley COVID-19 cases, just under 900 new PA cases

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania was again below 1,000 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, with just under 900 confirmed, including just five in the Valley.

In its daily update, the state Department of Health says 888 new cases were confirmed, bringing the statewide total to over 51,000. 94 new confirmed deaths were also reported, bringing the statewide total to over 3,100.

In the Valley, four new cases were confirmed in Northumberland County, now at 111, and one new case in Union at 39 with one death. Snyder County remains at 33 cases and one death, and Montour remains with 50 cases.

In surrounding areas, Columbia County has four new cases at 302 and 16 deaths, Lycoming also has four new cases at 90 and four deaths. Schuylkill County has 419 cases and nine deaths. Dauphin County is now at 711 cases and 29 deaths, and Juniata remains at 86 cases and one death.

There are over 204,00 people who have tested negative to date. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.