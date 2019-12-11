5% increase included in proposed Montour County budget

DANVILLE — If you own property in Montour County, you can plan on paying 5% more in real estate taxes. That’s under a proposed $8.8 million budget approved Tuesday by county commissioners.

The Press-Enterprise says tax bills on a home assessed at $100,000 will go up about $18. The tax comes on top of a quarter-mill tax hike last year.

Commissioners say a possible murder trial will require extra funding next year. They say an additional $90,000 is also needed to pay employee pension contributions, thanks to the slumping investment market of recent months.