48th death, 13 new COVID-19 cases in Northumberland County, 16 new Valley cases

HARRISBURG – Northumberland County has a 48th COVID-19 death confirmed and has 13 of 16 new Valley cases. In its daily update Saturday, the state Department of Health confirmed 861 cases since the start of the pandemic in Northumberland County and the 48 deaths. Snyder County has the three other new Valley cases at 255 overall and three deaths. There are no new cases in Montour and Union Counties – Montour remains at 162 overall and five deaths, and Union remains at 451 overall and six deaths.

There are no changes to Valley long-term care facility or hospital numbers.

Statewide, over 1,100 new cases have been confirmed, and the statewide total is over 149,000, with an 82% recovery rate. 22 new deaths have also been confirmed and the state death toll is over 7,900.

In 19-24 year-old cases in North Central Pennsylvania, there are approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 70 percent of cases so far in September.

There are 1,746,280 patients who have tested negative to date.

Approximately 10,334 of our total cases are among health care workers.