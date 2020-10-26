Two Day Total: 48 Valley cases, 3,000 new statewide cases

HARRISBURG – 48 new Valley COVID-19 cases are being reported by the state, along with two new local deaths, and statewide positive tests results were over 3,000 the last two days.

In its daily update Monday which includes Sunday, the state Department of Health confirmed 19 new Northumberland County cases, including one at a long-term care facility. The county has had 1,503 people test positive since the start of the pandemic. One new death was reporting, putting the county total at 111. The county is also listed in the ‘substantial’ category on the state’s early warning monitoring dashboard–meaning the county currently has a substantial spread of the disease.

Montour has one new death at 10, and three new cases, including one at a nursing home, at 295 overall, also listed as ‘substantial.’ Snyder has four new cases at 474 overall and 17 deaths, listed as ‘moderate.’

Union County has 22 new cases at 700 overall and 11 deaths – the county is also listed as ‘moderate.’ There are 23 active inmate cases and 12 active staff cases at the Allenwood Federal Penitentiary, and Lewisburg has four active inmate cases and one active staff case.

At Valley universities, Bucknell remains with 10 active cases and 29 total. Bloomsburg reported no new student or faculty cases recently, remaining at 362 total student cases and four total staff cases. Susquehanna no longer has active cases, remaining at 14 total.

Statewide, 3,073 new cases were confirmed over the last two days, bringing the statewide total to over 195,000, of which 78% have recovered. 12 new deaths have also been confirmed and the state death toll is over 8,600. There are also over 1,100 state hospitalizations, and over 100 patients on ventilators statewide.

In Valley long-term care facilities:

Among 9 Northumberland County facilities (one additional facility Monday) – 397 total resident cases (increase of one Monday), 129 total staff cases and 97 deaths (no changes Saturday); Mountain View Coal Township has 5 active cases -1 among residents, 4 among staff, with 266 total cases (no changes Monday)

In a Snyder County facility – 82 total resident cases, 16 total staff cases and 12 deaths (no changes Monday)

In a Montour County facility – 80 total resident cases, 20 total staff cases, and five deaths; there’s also 72 active Grandview cases (updated Friday) – 12 employees, 60 residents (175 total-updated Monday)

Among seven Union County facilities – 28 total resident cases, nine total staff cases, and two deaths (no changes Monday)

At Valley hospitals, updated Monday:

Geisinger Danville – a decrease of seven patients…13 patients, three on ventilators

Geisinger Shamokin –a decrease of two patients…two coronavirus patients

Evangelical Community Hospital – five coronavirus patients (no changes)

In 19-24 year-olds in North Central Pennsylvania, there are approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 30 percent of cases so far in October.

There are 2,241,430 individuals who have tested negative to date

Approximately 12,067 of total cases are among health care workers.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.