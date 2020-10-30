47 new Valley COVID-19 cases, over 2,600 new statewide cases

HARRISBURG – Another death in Snyder County along with 47 new Valley COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, and there are over 2,600 new statewide cases. In its daily update Friday, the state Department of Health confirmed 22 new Northumberland County cases at 1,571 since the start of the pandemic and 112 deaths. Snyder has 10 new cases at 501 overall and an 18th death. Union has nine new cases at 714 overall and 11 deaths. Montour has six new cases at 306 overall and 11 deaths

At Valley prisons, there are 107 active cases at SCI Coal Township – 102 among residents and five among staff. There are eight active inmate cases and 13 active staff cases at the Allenwood Federal Pen, and there are four active inmate and two active staff cases at Lewisburg.

At Valley universities, Bucknell now has 30 total cases and 11 active – 10 of those among students.

Bloomsburg remains at 362 total student cases, four total staff cases. Susquehanna continues to have no active cases, 14 total.

Statewide, 2,641 new cases have been confirmed to push the statewide total over 205,000, of which 77% have recovered. 22 new deaths have also been confirmed and the state death toll is over 8,700. There are over 1,200 statewide hospitalizations, and over 130 patients on ventilators.

In Valley long-term care facilities:

Among 9 Northumberland County facilities – 397 total resident cases, 129 total staff cases and 97 deaths (no changes Friday); Mountain View Coal Township has 2 active cases -0 among residents, 3 among staff, with 267 total cases (updated Friday)

In a Snyder County facility – 83 total resident cases, 16 total staff cases and 12 deaths (no changes Friday)

In a Montour County facility – 80 total resident cases, 20 total staff cases, and five deaths (no changes Friday); there’s also 47 active Grandview cases – 5 employees, 42 residents (no changes Friday) (177 total)

Among seven Union County facilities – 28 total resident cases, nine total staff cases, and two deaths (no changes Friday)

At Valley hospitals, updated Friday:

Geisinger Danville – an increase of six patients…19 patients, two on ventilators

Geisinger Shamokin – an increase of one patient…four coronavirus patients

Evangelical Community Hospital – no changes…two coronavirus patients

