46 mumps cases at Temple U: AP PA headlines, features, scores & skeds

AP PA Headlines 3/16/19
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Health officials say there are now at least 46 cases of the mumps at Temple University and three others from surrounding counties, the most cases in the city since 2010. That’s up from 16 cases reported last week. The Department of Public Health for Philadelphia said Friday it recommends anyone experiencing fever, headache, jaw pain or fatigue see their regular or campus doctor.
Spokesman James Garrow said the effectiveness of the mumps vaccination tends to wane over time so it’s not necessarily a case of unvaccinated people. Outbreaks tend to be more common on college campuses where people are more closely in contact. There is no cure for mumps. The city’s public health department said in 2017, there were eight confirmed cases in Philadelphia.
CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — New Phillies star Bryce Harper sustained a bruised right foot when he was hit by a pitch during a spring training game Friday, but manager Gabe Kapler said the team wasn’t overly worried about the injury. Initial X-rays were negative, the club said. Harper then left the ballpark for more detailed X-rays.
“Bryce has a right foot contusion,” Kapler said after a 3-2 win over Toronto. “Right now we don’t have reason for major concern, but obviously we want to go inside and take a look first.” “Certainly extra scary given where we are in camp,” he said. “We’re confident and we understand we have a good club on the field and we’re confident that Bryce is going to be all right.”
AMBLER, Pa. (AP) — Police say a 20-year-old intoxicated man got on a school bus hoping to be dropped off closer to his home but instead rode to a suburban Philadelphia high school and went inside. Lower Gwynedd Police say a student reported an unknown man at 7:25 a.m. Friday. The man was dropped off and entered Wissahickon Senior High School. He was apprehended following a brief foot chase. Dominic Herder faces trespassing and public drunkenness charges. Police did not have attorney information for him.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Features
WASHINGTON (AP) — Wearing workout gear and carrying water bottles, fans of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg celebrated her 86th birthday Friday by exercising in front of the high court. The court’s oldest justice has become known for her workouts, which include push-ups and planks. The justice has worked out on camera with “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert, and footage of her workout routine was also part of the 2018 documentary “RBG.” A book about her workout by her longtime trainer came out in 2017.
On Friday evening, fans dropped to the ground on the sidewalk outside the court and sang “Happy Birthday” while doing the plank. Ginsburg’s trainer, Bryant Johnson, led the exercise. He said Ginsburg had worked out Thursday night, and she told him to tell the crowd that for the first time since she underwent surgery for lung cancer in December, she has “been able to do the planks the correct way and the push-ups.” Ginsburg’s son James joined the crowd. He said the justice’s plans for the evening included dinner out with family. Earlier, the justice was treated to “lots of desserts,” made from recipes by her late husband, Martin Ginsburg, he said.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows: NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, a Democratic candidate for president; Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa. Meet the Press is on WKOK and WKOK.com at noon.
ABC’s “This Week” — To be announced. CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va. CNN’s “State of the Union” — Klobuchar; Reps. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., and Jim Banks, R-Ind. “Fox News Sunday” — Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, a Democratic candidate for president.
PA Sports, Scores & Skeds
The Phillies continue Spring Training Baseball today from Clearwater, FL, as the Phils host the Houston Astros. Coverage begins at 1 on your home for Phillies baseball, Newsradio 1070 WKOK.
BOYS HS BASKETBALL=
PIAA Class 1A
Quarterfinal
Lourdes Regional 45, Pottsville Nativity 39
AP-Scorecard
Mar 16, 2019 3:05AM (GMT 07:05) – 739 words
|AP-Scorecard
|Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:
|———
|INTERLEAGUE
|Final
|Philadelphia
|3
|Toronto
|2
|Final
|L-A Angels
|5
|San Francisco
|5
|Final
|Chi Cubs
|11
|Chi White Sox
|9
|Final
|L-A Angels
|2
|Arizona
|1
|Final
|Colorado
|2
|Kansas City
|1
|Final
|Houston
|5
|St. Louis
|0
|Final
|Houston
|11
|St. Louis
|2
|Final
|Tampa Bay
|6
|Pittsburgh
|6
|———
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Final
|Minnesota
|12
|Baltimore
|9
|Final
|N-Y Yankees
|14
|Boston
|1
|Final
|Tampa Bay
|7
|Detroit
|3
|Final
|Texas
|5
|Cleveland
|2
|———
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Final
|Miami
|7
|Atlanta
|6
|Final
|Washington
|11
|N-Y Mets
|3
|Final
|Milwaukee
|6
|San Diego
|2
|Final
|L-A Dodgers
|8
|Cincinnati
|1
|———
|NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
|Final
|Philadelphia
|123
|Sacramento
|114
|Final
|Charlotte
|116
|Washington
|110
|Final
|Detroit
|111
|L.A. Lakers
|97
|Final
|Houston
|108
|Phoenix
|102
|Final
|Portland
|122
|New Orleans
|110
|Final
|Milwaukee
|113
|Miami
|98
|Final
|San Antonio
|109
|N-Y Knicks
|83
|Final
|L.A. Clippers
|128
|Chicago
|121
|———
|NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
|Final
|Columbus
|3
|Carolina
|0
|Final
|Toronto
|7
|Philadelphia
|6
|Final
|Vegas
|2
|Dallas
|1
|Final
|Anaheim
|5
|Colorado
|3
|Final
|Calgary
|5
|N-Y Rangers
|1
|Final SO
|New Jersey
|3
|Vancouver
|2
|———
|TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Final
|(12) Florida St.
|69
|(2) Virginia
|59
|Final
|(5) Duke
|74
|(3) North Carolina
|73
|Final
|(4) Kentucky
|73
|Alabama
|55
|Final
|(6) Michigan St.
|77
|Ohio St.
|70
|Final
|(8) Tennessee
|83
|Mississippi St.
|76
|Final
|Florida
|76
|(9) LSU
|73
|Final
|(10) Michigan
|74
|Iowa
|53
|Final
|(11) Houston
|84
|UConn
|45
|Final
|Minnesota
|75
|(13) Purdue
|73
|Final
|San Diego St.
|65
|(14) Nevada
|56
|Final
|Iowa St.
|63
|(15) Kansas St.
|59
|Final
|(17) Kansas
|88
|West Virginia
|74
|Final
|(18) Buffalo
|85
|Cent. Michigan
|81
|Final
|(19) Wisconsin
|66
|Nebraska
|62
|Final
|(22) Auburn
|73
|South Carolina
|64
|Final
|Seton Hall
|81
|(23) Marquette
|79
|Final
|(24) Cincinnati
|82
|SMU
|74
|Final OT
|(25) Villanova
|71
|Xavier
|67
|TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE
|———
|INTERLEAGUE
|Pittsburgh
|at
|Detroit
|1:05 p.m.
|Atlanta
|at
|Boston
|1:05 p.m.
|Houston
|at
|Philadelphia
|1:05 p.m.
|Milwaukee
|at
|Kansas City
|4:05 p.m.
|Texas
|at
|Cincinnati
|4:05 p.m.
|L-A Dodgers
|at
|Chi White Sox
|4:05 p.m.
|Kansas City
|at
|San Diego
|4:10 p.m.
|Seattle
|at
|11:05 p.m.
|———
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Minnesota
|at
|Tampa Bay
|1:05 p.m.
|Toronto
|at
|N-Y Yankees
|1:05 p.m.
|Baltimore
|at
|Toronto
|1:07 p.m.
|Cleveland
|at
|L-A Angels
|4:10 p.m.
|———
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|N-Y Mets
|at
|Miami
|1:05 p.m.
|St. Louis
|at
|Washington
|1:05 p.m.
|Colorado
|at
|Milwaukee
|4:05 p.m.
|San Diego
|at
|San Francisco
|4:05 p.m.
|Chi Cubs
|at
|Arizona
|4:10 p.m.
|———
|NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
|Atlanta
|at
|Boston
|12:30 p.m.
|Phoenix
|at
|New Orleans
|7:00 p.m.
|Memphis
|at
|Washington
|7:00 p.m.
|Cleveland
|at
|Dallas
|8:30 p.m.
|Golden State
|at
|Oklahoma City
|8:30 p.m.
|Portland
|at
|San Antonio
|8:30 p.m.
|Brooklyn
|at
|Utah
|9:00 p.m.
|Indiana
|at
|Denver
|9:00 p.m.
|———
|NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
|N-Y Islanders
|at
|Detroit
|1:00 p.m.
|St. Louis
|at
|Pittsburgh
|1:00 p.m.
|Florida
|at
|L.A. Kings
|4:00 p.m.
|Columbus
|at
|Boston
|7:00 p.m.
|Washington
|at
|Tampa Bay
|7:00 p.m.
|Buffalo
|at
|Carolina
|7:00 p.m.
|Chicago
|at
|Montreal
|7:00 p.m.
|Toronto
|at
|Ottawa
|7:00 p.m.
|Calgary
|at
|Winnipeg
|7:00 p.m.
|N-Y Rangers
|at
|Minnesota
|8:00 p.m.
|Edmonton
|at
|Arizona
|10:00 p.m.
|Nashville
|at
|San Jose
|10:30 p.m.
|———
|TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|(8) Tennessee
|at
|(4) Kentucky
|3:30 p.m.
|(12) Florida St.
|at
|(5) Duke
|8:30 p.m.
|(19) Wisconsin
|at
|(6) Michigan St.
|1:00 p.m.
|Minnesota
|at
|(10) Michigan
|3:30 p.m.
|Memphis
|at
|(11) Houston
|3:00 p.m.
|Iowa St.
|at
|(17) Kansas
|6:00 p.m.
|Bowling Green
|at
|(18) Buffalo
|7:30 p.m.
|Florida
|at
|(22) Auburn
|1:00 p.m.
|Wichita St.
|at
|(24) Cincinnati
|5:30 p.m.
|Seton Hall
|at
|(25) Villanova
|6:35 p.m.
|———
|MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
|Seattle
|at
|Chicago
|1:00 p.m.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.