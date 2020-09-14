44th Northumberland County death, 24 new Valley cases over Sunday and Monday

HARRISBURG – Over the last two days there were 23 new Valley COVID-19 cases and a 44th Northumberland County death. All this was confirmed by the state Department of Health in its daily update Monday, which now includes Sunday’s totals. There is no longer an update from the Department of Health on Sundays.

In Monday’s update, seven new Northumberland County cases have been confirmed over the last two days, bringing the county’s total since the start of the pandemic to 806 and the 44th death. Among seven county long-term care facilities, there are now 205 resident cases, 68 staff cases and 41 deaths.

10 new Union County cases have been confirmed over the last two days, at 435 overall and six deaths. Among five county long-term care facilities, there are now 12 resident cases and three staff cases.

Snyder County has six new cases at 209 overall and three deaths. There are 12 resident cases and six staff cases at a county long-term care facility.

Montour County has one new case at 161 overall and five deaths.

At Valley hospitals, there are eight patients at Geisinger Danville, six at Geisinger Shamokin, and five at Evangelical Community Hospital. There remain no patients on ventilators.

Statewide, over 1,200 cases have been confirmed over the two-day period, bringing the statewide total to over 145,000, of which 82% have recovered. Seven new deaths have also been confirmed, all being confirmed Monday, and the state death toll is over 7,800.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.