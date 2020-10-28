42 new Valley COVID-19 cases, statewide total over 200,000

HARRISBURG – 42 new Valley COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, along with one new Northumberland County death, and there are over 2,200 statewide cases, pushing the state’s case total to over 200,000. In its daily update Wednesday, the state Department of Health confirmed 28 new Montour County cases at 297 since the start of the pandemic and 11 deaths. Northumberland County has 10 new cases at 1,527 overall and a 112th death.

Union County has three new cases at 702 overall and 11 deaths, and Snyder has one new case at 484 overall and 17 deaths.

At Valley prisons, there are 100 active cases at SCI Coal Township – 95 among inmates and five among staff. There are eight active inmate cases and 13 active staff cases at the Allenwood Federal Pen, and there remains four active inmate and one active staff case at Lewisburg.

Statewide, 2,228 new cases have been confirmed to push the statewide total over 200,000, of which 77% have recovered. 22 new deaths have also been confirmed and the state death toll is over 8,700. There are over 1,100 statewide hospitalizations, and over 110 patients on ventilators.

In Valley long-term care facilities:

Among 9 Northumberland County facilities – 397 total resident cases, 129 total staff cases and 97 deaths (no changes Wednesday); Mountain View Coal Township has 5 active cases -1 among residents, 4 among staff, with 266 total cases (no changes Wednesday)

In a Snyder County facility – 83 total resident cases, 16 total staff cases and 12 deaths (no changes Wednesday)

In a Montour County facility – 80 total resident cases, 20 total staff cases, and five deaths (no changes Wednesday); there’s also 58 active Grandview cases – 5 employees, 53 residents (updated Wednesday) (176 total)

Among seven Union County facilities – 28 total resident cases, nine total staff cases, and two deaths (no changes Wednesday)

At Valley hospitals, updated Wednesday:

Geisinger Danville – 13 patients, two on ventilators, that is unchanged.

Geisinger Shamokin –three coronavirus patients, that is unchanged

Evangelical Community Hospital – a increase of one patient…two coronavirus patients

There are 2,269,246 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In 19-24 year-olds in North Central Pennsylvania, there are approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 30 percent of cases so far in October.

Approximately 12,188 of our total cases are among health care workers.