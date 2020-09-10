41st Northumberland County COVID-19 death confirmed, 11 new Valley cases

HARRISBURG – A 41st COVID-19 death has been confirmed in Northumberland County and the Valley has 11 new cases. In its daily update Thursday, the state Department of Health confirmed four new Northumberland County cases at 777 since the start of the pandemic and now 41 deaths – 39 of those were among seven county long-term care facilities.

After seeing its case count drop the last two days, Union County has five new cases, which puts its total back to 416 since the start of the pandemic, and six deaths. Among five county long-term care facilities, there are now 11 resident cases, along with five staff cases and no deaths.

Snyder County has two new cases at 193 overall and three deaths. Montour has no new cases, remaining at 154 overall and five deaths.

At Valley hospitals, Geisinger Danville now has nine patients. Geisinger Shamokin and Evangelical Community Hospital have six patients each. There remain no patients on ventilators.

Statewide, 587 new cases have been confirmed, and the total is over 141,000 since the start of the pandemic, of which 82% have recovered. 15 new deaths have also been confirmed, and the state death toll is over 7,800.

In 19-24-year-old cases in North Central Pennsylvania, there are approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 66 percent of cases so far in September.

There are 1,639,349 patients who have tested negative to date.

Approximately 9,968 of our total cases are among health care workers.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.