41 PA COVID cases, 1.3 million kids off school: AP PA Headlines

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf ordered the closure of all schools in Pennsylvania for two weeks, as the state takes sweeping measures aimed at slowing the spread of the new coronavirus. The order Friday affecting more than 1.7 million school children in public and private K-12 schools came as confirmed cases in the state leaped to 41 from 22. Wolf a day earlier ordered all schools, day cares and other facilities closed in hard-hit Montgomery County, a Philadelphia suburb of more than 800,000 people. Meanwhile, a wave of school closings was already planned across Pennsylvania.

PHOENIX (AP) — The U.S. government says a new rule disqualifying more people from green cards if they use government benefits will not apply to immigrants who seek care for symptoms of the illness caused by coronavirus. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said late Friday that seeking treatment or preventive services won’t affect someone’s immigration status under the new public charge rule, which took effect last month. The announcement came after lawmakers and advocacy groups urged the government to suspend the rule during the coronavirus outbreak. Advocates say they have been fielding panicked calls from immigrants who are worried about the impact on their status if they seek health care.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Coronavirus is already coloring the 2020 campaign. Democrats say President Donald Trump’s muddled response to the outbreak leaves him and down-ballot Republicans vulnerable over the burgeoning health crisis. They’re also using it to challenge his competency and, potentially most damaging, the staggering economy. Republicans are accusing Democrats of politicizing the virus. But mainly, they’e nervously waiting to see if Trump can reverse the stock market’s nosedive, avert a recession and overcome the coronavirus in just a few months. That could give the GOP time to prevent Democrats from using the problems to define November’s elections for the White House and control of Congress.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he will “most likely” be tested for the novel coronavirus, as questions swirl about why he, his top aides and his family aren’t doing more to protect themselves and others after repeated exposure to COVID-19. Trump has now had multiple direct and indirect contacts with people who have tested positive for the pandemic virus, including at least three people at his Mar-a-Lago club. Trump on Friday declared a state of emergency as schools and workplaces across the country shuttered, flights were canceled and Americans braced for war against the threat.

CHICAGO (AP) — Joe Biden’s foray into virtual campaigning has gotten off to a rocky start. The Democratic presidential front runner tried to hold a town hall with Illinois voters from 800 miles away in Delaware, but the Facebook livestream cut off his introduction and the campaign ended the event after roughly five minutes, apologizing for “technical difficulties.” Friday’s event occurred as the 2020 presidential race enters a new virtual phase because of the coronavirus and warnings from health officials against large gatherings. Bernie Sanders is staging daily news conferences from Vermont, instead of his usual rallies with thousands of supporters.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a Philadelphia police officer was shot and killed as he served a homicide warrant at a home. Cpl. James O’Connor was shot around 5:45 a.m. Friday. Officials say he was shot in the shoulder above his bulletproof vest when officers entered the home. Two people in the home were shot and wounded by police, but they are expected to survive. The 46-year-old O’Connor came from a proud police family and had a son on the force. Several people were arrested, including 21-year-old fugitive suspect Hassan Elliott. Lawyers who had previously represented Elliott declined to comment.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved