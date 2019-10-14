4 Valley farms part of PA safeguards for permanent Ag production

HARRISBURG – Four Valley farms will now be protected by the state as investments in the future of farming in Pennsylvania. That announcement was made in a recent news release from the Pennsylvania Agricultural Land Preservation Board.

Those farms being protected include:

The John Clemens farm, Union County, a 94-acre crop farm

The Mark and Lori and Matthew and Toni Ann Marie Dersham farm #1, Union County, a poultry operation

Also in Union County, the Calvin and JoAnn Stoltzfus farm #1, a 119-acre crop and livestock operation

The Gary and Renee and Glenn and Sue Hertzler farm #1, Montour County, a 58-acre crop farm.

The board preserved a total of 27 farms covering over 2,000 acres across 15 counties. These investments are being further enhanced by investments Governor Tom Wolf signed through the PA Farm Bill. The bill package also includes a reality transfer tax exemption for the transfer of preserved farmland to a qualified beginning farmer.