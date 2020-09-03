4 new Valley deaths, 41 new cases, over 1,100 new state cases

HARRISBURG – Four new COVID-19 deaths have been confirmed in the Valley, along with 41 new cases, and new statewide cases are back over 1,000. In its daily update Thursday, the state Department of Health confirmed three new Northumberland County deaths, now at 38, along with 29 new cases, now at 732 since the start of the pandemic. We told you earlier of an outbreak at the Northumberland County Prison earlier this week.

A third death has also been confirmed in Snyder County, along with three new cases at 170 overall.

Seven new cases have been confirmed in Union County at 397 overall and six deaths. Montour has two new cases at 139 overall and five deaths.

Statewide, over 1,100 new cases have been confirmed, bringing the statewide total to over 136,000, of which 81% have recovered. 20 new deaths have also been confirmed, with the state death toll over 7,700.

York County is reporting an increase of 128 cases, Allegheny is reporting an increase of 105 cases, and Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 257 cases. There are 1,565,443 patients who have tested negative to date.

In 19-24 year-old north central PA cases, there are approximately 7 percent of cases in April to 26 percent of cases in August.

Approximately 9,763 of the total cases are among health care workers. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.