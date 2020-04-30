4 new Valley COVID-19 cases, PA approaching 2,300 deaths

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania is approaching 2,300 COVID-19 related deaths and now has over 45,000 cases, but few new cases have been reported in the Valley once again. In its daily update Thursday, the state Department of Health confirmed just under 2,300 confirmed PA deaths. The department is also reported just under 1,400 new cases, but only four in the Valley.

Union County has three new cases at 36, and Northumberland has one new case at 93. Snyder County remains at 33 cases and one death and Montour remains with 47.

In surrounding areas, Columbia County remains at 283 cases and 13 deaths, and Lycoming has seven new cases at 68. Schuylkill County has 15 new cases at 368 and a sixth death reported. Dauphin is up to 584 cases and 25 deaths, and Juniata has just one new case at 83 and one death.

There are over 175,000 people who have tested negative to date. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.