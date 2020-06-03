New Numbers: 4 new Valley COVID-19 cases, over 73,000 PA cases

HARRISBURG – Four new Valley COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, while PA’s state total is now over 73,000. In its daily update Wednesday, the state Department of Health confirmed 511 new PA cases, along with 75 new deaths…the state’s death toll is now over 5,700.

In the Valley, Union County’s case count is back up to 63 and one death. Tuesday, the county’s count was reduced from 62 to 60. Northumberland County has one new case at 199 and three deaths. Montour remains with 53 cases and Snyder remains with 45 cases and one death.

In surrounding areas, Columbia County remains with 349 cases and 31 deaths. Lycoming has two new cases at 166 and 17 deaths. Schuylkill has three new cases at 646 and 34 deaths. Dauphin County remains over 1,300 cases and has eight new deaths at 85. Juniata remains with 95 cases and four deaths.

There are 617 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 408,269 people who have tested negative to date. 68% of positive patients have now recovered. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.