6 new cases tied to Northumberland County nursing home

HARRISBURG – Only four new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the Valley Tuesday, but six new cases have been reported to an unknown Northumberland County nursing home. In its daily update Tuesday, the state Department of Health confirmed four new cases among residents in a Northumberland County Nursing Home, and two cases among employees. The number of cases with cases remains at one in the county.

In other new Valley numbers , two new cases were confirmed in Northumberland County at 92 and two more cases in Union County at 33. Montour County is back to 47 cases and Snyder remains at 33 cases with one death.

Statewide, numbers rose back up to over 1,200 new cases, putting PA at over 43,000 cases and over 1,700 confirmed deaths.

In surrounding areas, Columbia County has two more cases at 279 and an eighth death reported, while Lycoming has one new case at 58. Schuylkill has six new cases at 330 and five deaths. Dauphin County has 24 new cases at 553 and 20 deaths, and Juniata has two new cases at 81.

There are over 165,000 people who have tested negative to date. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.