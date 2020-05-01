4 new Valley COVID-19 cases, first Lycoming County death reported

HARRISBURG – Only four new cases in the Valley have been confirmed again Friday, but nearby Lycoming County has reported its first death related to COVID-19. In its daily update, the state Department of Health confirmed just over 1,200 new cases in PA, and the statewide total is approaching 47,000. Including the first Lycoming County death, PA is now up to over 2,300 confirmed deaths. Lycoming also has three new cases at 71.

In the heart of the Valley, Northumberland County has two new cases at 95, and Montour and Union have a new case each at 48 and 37, respectively. Snyder County remains with 33 cases and one death.

In other surrounding areas, Columbia County has six new cases at 289 and 13 deaths, and Schuylkill has seven new cases at 375 and six deaths. Dauphin County now has 601 cases and 25 deaths and Juniata has one new case at 84 and one death.

There are over 180,000 patients who have tested negative to date. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.