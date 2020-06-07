4 new Valley cases, 506 new PA cases

HARRISBURG – Four new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Valley, while PA’s total case count is over 75,000. In its daily update Sunday, the state Department of Health confirmed 506 new cases, along with 12 new deaths. The state’s death toll is now over 5,900.

Of the state’s over 75,000 cases, 71% have recovered.

In the Valley, two new cases have been confirmed in Union County at 73, a day after a second death was reported. Northumberland County has one new case at 209 and three deaths, while Snyder County also has a new case at 55 and one death. Montour remains with 53 cases.