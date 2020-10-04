4 more Northumberland County deaths, over 2,200 state cases last two days

HARRISBURG – The state Department of Health is out with a two-report of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania, after a technical issue caused a delay in Saturday’s reporting. In the update Sunday, which includes Saturday and Sunday, the health department confirmed 131 Valley cases over the last two days, and four new deaths in Northumberland County. Northumberland County also has 34 new cases, including nine in long-term care facilities, now at 1,132 since the start of the pandemic.

In Snyder County there are 29 new cases, including eight at a nursing home, at 395 overall and eight deaths. Union has 68 new cases over the two-day period at 558 overall and six deaths. Montour’s case total is down from 200 to 198 overall and five deaths.

Statewide, there were over 2,251 cases confirmed over the two-day period, with the state total over 163,000, including an 82% recovery rate. 17 new deaths have also been confirmed, and the state death toll is now over 8,200.

In Valley long-term care facilities:

Among 9 Northumberland County facilities – 348 total resident cases, 113 total staff cases and 58 deaths; Mountain View Coal Township has 92 active cases -54 among residents, 38 among staff, with 234 total cases

In a Snyder County facility – 73 total resident cases, 13 total staff cases and six deaths

In a Montour County facility – 19 total resident cases, seven total staff cases; there’s also 67 active Grandview cases, as reported earlier Sunday

Among six Union County facilities – 17 total resident cases, nine total staff cases

At Valley hospitals:

Geisinger Danville – 26 patients, two on ventilators

Geisinger Shamokin – 14 patients

Evangelical Community Hospital – six patients, one on a ventilator

In 19-24 year-olds in North Central Pennsylvania, there are approximately 7 percent of cases in April to 64 percent of cases in September.

There are 1,931,635 patients who have tested negative to date.

Approximately 10,963 of our total cases are among health care workers.