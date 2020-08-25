UPDATE: 39 new Bloomsburg U COVID-19 cases, 5 new Bucknell cases

WKOK Staff | August 25, 2020 |

 

UNDATED – There is an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases at Bloomsburg and Bucknell Universities. On their website, Bloomsburg says there are 39 new COVID-19 cases among students. That brings the total number of cases at 50 among students and staff since the fall semester began -There were 49 students and one employee who tested positive for the virus.

 

At Bucknell, the university’s dashboard says there are five new cases – four among students and one among faculty and staff. That brings the total number of Bucknell cases at seven since its return for the fall semester.

