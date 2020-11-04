36 new Valley COVID-19 cases, nearly 2,800 new statewide cases

HARRISBURG – 36 new Valley COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, and new statewide cases remain near record highs at nearly 2,800 again today.

In its daily update Wednesday, the state Department of Health confirmed 17 new Northumberland County cases at 1,643 since the start of the pandemic, but now list 112 deaths instead of 113 listed Tuesday. Snyder County has 11 new cases at 530 overall and 18 deaths. Union has seven new cases at 756 overall, Montour has one new case at 314 overall – both counties have 11 deaths.

Valley prisons have slight changes…SCI Coal Township has 104 active inmate cases and five active staff cases. At USP Allenwood there are seven active inmate cases and 13 active staff cases. USP Lewisburg has four active inmate cases and two active staff cases.

At Valley universities, Bucknell now has only two active student cases and 31 total. No changes at Bloomsburg or Susquehanna.

Statewide, 2,795 new cases have been confirmed, with the statewide total over 217,000, of which 75% have recovered. 35 new deaths have also been confirmed and the state death toll is over 8,800. There are over 1,500 statewide hospitalizations, and over 130 patients on ventilators.

At Valley hospitals, updated Wednesday:

Geisinger Danville – two more on ventilators…19 patients, six on ventilators

Geisinger Shamokin – a decrease of one patient…two coronavirus patients

Evangelical Community Hospital – no changes…two coronavirus patients

In Valley long-term care facilities, updated Wednesday:

Among 10 Northumberland County facilities – 407 total resident cases, 129 total staff cases and 104 deaths; Mountain View Coal Township has 2 active cases -0 among residents, 2 among staff, with 267 total cases (no changes Monday)

In a Snyder County facility – 83 total resident cases, 16 total staff cases and 15 deaths

In a Montour County facility – 81 total resident cases, 20 total staff cases, and seven deaths; there’s also 20 active Grandview cases – 0 employee, 16 residents (177 total)

Among seven Union County facilities – 36 total resident cases, 10 total staff cases, and two deaths

In 19-24 year-olds in North Central Pennsylvania, there are approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 28 percent of cases in October. There are 2,374,265 individuals who have tested negative to date. Approximately 12,663 of total cases are among health care workers. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.