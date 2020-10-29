35 new Valley COVID-19 cases, over 2,200 new statewide cases

HARRISBURG – 35 new Valley COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, along with over 2,200 statewide. In its daily update Thursday, the state Department of Health confirmed 22 new Northumberland County cases at 1,549 since the start of the pandemic and 112 deaths. Snyder County has seven new cases at 491 overall and 17 deaths. Montour and Union have three new cases each – Montour has 300 overall and 11 deaths; Union has 705 overall and 11 deaths.

At Valley prisons, there are 101 active cases at SCI Coal Township – 96 among residents and five among staff. There are eight active inmate cases and 13 active staff cases at the Allenwood Federal Pen, and there remains four active inmate and one active staff case at Lewisburg.

At Valley universities, Bloomsburg reported no new cases again, remaining at 362 total student cases, four total staff cases. No changes at Bucknell or Susquehanna – Bucknell has 29 total cases, 10 active, Susquehanna has no active cases, 14 total.

Statewide, 2,202 new cases have been confirmed to push the statewide total over 202,000, of which 77% have recovered. 44 new deaths have also been confirmed and the state death toll is over 8,700. There are over 1,200 statewide hospitalizations, and over 120 patients on ventilators.

In Valley long-term care facilities:

Among 9 Northumberland County facilities – 397 total resident cases, 129 total staff cases and 97 deaths (no changes Thursday); Mountain View Coal Township has 5 active cases -1 among residents, 4 among staff, with 266 total cases (no changes Thursday)

In a Snyder County facility – 83 total resident cases, 16 total staff cases and 12 deaths (no changes Thursday)

In a Montour County facility – 80 total resident cases, 20 total staff cases, and five deaths (no changes Thursday); there’s also 47 active Grandview cases – 5 employees, 42 residents (updated Thursday) (177 total)

Among seven Union County facilities – 28 total resident cases, nine total staff cases, and two deaths (no changes Thursday)

At Valley hospitals, no changes Thursday:

Geisinger Danville – 13 patients, two on ventilators

Geisinger Shamokin –three coronavirus patients

Evangelical Community Hospital – two coronavirus patients

In 19-24 year-olds in North Central Pennsylvania, there are approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 29 percent of cases so far in October.

There are 2,282,828 individuals who have tested negative to date.

Approximately 12,264 of our total cases are among health care workers.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.