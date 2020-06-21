33 positive cases at Sunbury nursing home

SUNBURY – 33 people at a Sunbury nursing home have tested positive for COVID-19, and 18 of those cases are newly reported today. According to its parent company’s data, HCR ManorCare-Sunbury has had 28 patients and five employees test positive. The company is also awaiting test results of 112 employees.

Locally in the four county area, 18 new cases were confirmed in the state Department of Health’s daily update Sunday.

Those numbers include 15 in Northumberland County at 271 and four deaths, and 3 in Union County at 88 and two deaths. Snyder County and Montour County remain with at 61 and one death, and 68 cases, respectively.

Statewide, 464 new cases have been confirmed, bringing the statewide total to over 81,000. Four new statewide deaths have also been confirmed, with state death toll over 6,400.

There are 631 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 576,015 people who have tested negative to date.