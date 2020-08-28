32nd Northumberland County COVID-19 death reported, 26 new Valley cases

HARRISBURG – Northumberland County has one new death and the number of new COVID-19 cases are back up in the Valley at 26 new cases.

In its daily update Friday, the state Department of Health confirmed the 32nd Northumberland County death, along with seven new cases at 659 overall since the pandemic began. The person who died was not a resident of a Long Term Care Facility, according to the state.

In county long-term care facilities, the state says a total of six facilities had 182 residents and 60 staff members test positive, along with 30 deaths – 25 of those at Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation.

Union County has 13 new cases at 372 overall and four deaths. There are no longer any active COVID-19 cases at the Allenwood federal prison facilities, but there are still 20 active inmate cases (85 total) and eight staff cases at the Lewisburg pen.

Snyder and Montour counties have three new cases each – Snyder is up to 151 overall and two deaths, and Montour is up to 129 overall and four deaths.

Statewide, 835 new cases have been confirmed, bringing the statewide total to over 131,000, of which 81% have recovered. 20 new deaths have also been confirmed, with the state death toll over 7,600. Philadelphia County is reporting an increase of 120 cases. In 19-24 year-old cases in north central PA, there are approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases so far in August.

There are 1,488,835 patients who have tested negative to date.

Approximately 9,526 of our total cases are among health care workers. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.