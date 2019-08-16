30th Sunbury River Festival kicks off this weekend

SUNBURY – This year’s edition of the Sunbury River Festival is a special one…it’s the 30th anniversary, and a lot of new events are planned for this weekend. River Festival Co-Chair Slade Shreck, “We have a live chainsaw carving, new this year. The railroad museum is also new this year.”

Those events will take place Friday from noon to 8 p.m. Later Friday evening, there will be an outdoor screening of “Back to the Future II” at 8 p.m. on the main stage on Market Street. The Shikellamy Cheerleaders will also be hosting a “glow zone” from 8-10 p.m. Friday.

Saturday, Shreck says festivities will be highlighted by ‘Rewind to ‘89’ with 94KX starting at 8 p.m., “80’s music, the videos to go with the music….come dressed up, we have prizes to give out…grand prize basically is two tickets to the Wine and Brew Fest along the river in September…Kyle Alexander will be there, Tom and Lura…adult beverages will be available.”

Fireworks will follow around 10:30 p.m. Also Saturday, the Car Cruise In will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Also, of course, many food and craft vendors will be open Friday and Saturday. You can see a full schedule below.

Thursday, August 15 – 7PM

The Valley’s Got Talent

Friday, August 16 – Family Night noon to 8pm

Clyde Peelings Reptiland

Susquehanna Art Museum VanGo Mobile Art Museum

Back to the Future II (Downtown Outdoor Screening)

Street Faire, Food music, and Vendors

Saturday, August 17 9 to 11pm

Car Cruise In

Susquehanna Art Museum VanGo Mobile Art Museum

Street Faire, Food and Vendors

Live Entertainment

Rewind to 89 with 94KX

Fireworks

Detailed schedule:

Friday, August 16, 2019

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM DEGENSTEIN LIBRARY: Susquehanna Art Society Annual Judged Art Show

12:00 PM – 8:00 PM MARKET ST: Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania – Traveling Exhibit

12:00 PM – 8:00 PM LOCATION TBD: Live Chainsaw Carving with Gregg Peachy

12:00 PM – 8:00 PM MARKET ST: Street Fair: Vendors and Food

12:00 PM – 8:00 PM RIVER FRONT: Baiting and Casting with Boy Scouts of America

12:00 PM – 10:00 PM MARKET ST: VanGo! Museum on Wheels Special FX Interactive Exhibits

12:00 PM – 10:00 PM CAMERON PARK GAZEBO: SRI Info / T-Shirt Sales / 50/50 Tickets

12:00 PM – 10:00 PM MARKET ST: Axe Throwing (Fees may apply)

6:00 PM MAIN STAGE: Clyde Peelings Reptiland

7:00 PM MAIN STAGE: Karen Gronsky’s School of Dance

8:00 PM MAIN STAGE: Back to the Future II Outdoor Screening

8:00 PM – 10:00 PM CAMERON PARK: Glow Zone with the Shikellamy Cheerleaders

Saturday, August 17, 2019

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM DEGENSTEIN LIBRARY: Susquehanna Art Society Annual Judged Art Show

10:00 AM MAIN STAGE: Sunbury City Band

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM MARKET ST: Cruise In (Car and Motorcycle Show)

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM MARKET ST: Nationwide 88 Show Car and Racing Simulator

10:00 AM – 8:00 PM MARKET ST: Pennsylvania Amphibian and Reptile Survey (PARS) Critters

10:00 AM – 8:00 PM MARKET ST: VanGo! Museum on Wheels Special FX Interactive Exhibits

10:00 AM – 8:00 PM RIVER FRONT: Baiting and Casting with Boy Scouts of America

10:00 AM – 8:00 PM MARKET ST: Street Fair: Vendors and Food

10:00 AM – 8:00 PM LOCATION TBD: Live Chainsaw Carving with Gregg Peachy

10:00 AM – 8:00 PM CAMERON PARK GAZEBO: SRI Info / T-Shirt Sales / 50/50 Tickets

10:00 AM – 10:00 PM MARKET ST: Play your favorite Classic Nintendo games with Majik RTO

10:00 AM – 10:00 PM MARKET ST: Axe Throwing (Fees may apply)

11:00 AM MAIN STAGE: Heath’s Gym Dance Crew

12:00 PM MAIN STAGE: Gym Starz

1:00 PM MAIN STAGE: Kira & Jake (Live Music)

2:00 PM MAIN STAGE: Brandon Barnhardt (Live Music)

3:00 PM MAIN STAGE: According to Dad (Live Music)

4:00 PM MAIN STAGE: Destiny Lopez & Crew (Live Music)

5:00 PM MAIN STAGE: Earthbound Misfits (Live Music)

6:00 PM MAIN STAGE: Attinger Brothers (Live Music)

7:00 PM MAIN STAGE: Eric Rachau (Live Music)

8:00 PM – 10:00 PM CAMERON PARK: Glow Zone with the Shikellamy Cheerleaders

8:00 PM – 11:00 PM MAIN STAGE: Rewind to ’89 with 94KX – Outdoor 80’s party (all ages)

10:30 PM – 11:00 PM RIVER FRONT AND MARKET ST: Fireworks