30 new Valley COVID-19 cases, Snyder County reaches 100 since pandemic

HARRISBURG – 30 new Valley COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, with a majority from Union County as the viral outbreak at the Lewisburg Federal Penitentiary continues. In its daily update Tuesday, the state Department of Health confirmed 18 new cases in Union County. Most if not all of today’s new cases are presumably from the Lewisburg pen. As of midday Tuesday, there are still 35 Lewisburg pen inmate cases, and an inmate and staff case among both Allenwood facilities. The county’s total is now at 191 cases since the pandemic and two deaths.

Elsewhere in the Valley, two more cases in Snyder County have been confirmed, putting it at 100 cases since the pandemic and two deaths.

Nine new Northumberland County cases have been confirmed at 416 overall and 11 deaths. There are also 63 overall resident cases among five county long-term care facilities, along with 13 employee cases and eight deaths.

Montour has one new case at 94 overall and three deaths.

Statewide, 854 new cases have been confirmed, and the state’s total is over 115,000, of which 75% have recovered. 23 new deaths have also been confirmed and the state death toll is over 7,200. Allegheny County is reporting an increase of 132 cases and Philadelphia County is reporting an increase of 131 cases. Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 14 percent of cases in July have been reported in 19-24 year-olds in Northcentral PA.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home.

There are 1,156,520 patients who have tested negative to date.

Approximately 8,403 of our total cases are amongst health care workers.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.