30 new Valley COVID-19 cases, 18th Northumberland County death

HARRISBURG – 30 new Valley COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, and another death has been confirmed in Northumberland County. In its daily update Saturday, the state Department of Health confirmed 11 new Northumberland County cases, now at 537 since the pandemic, and now 18 deaths. 13 new Union County cases have been confirmed at 292 overall and two deaths. Snyder had two more cases at 118 overall and two deaths, and Montour has four new cases at 110 overall and three deaths.

At Geisinger, a spokesman tells us, systemwide, they’ve had over 5,100 positive tests since February and over 90,000 negative tests. It has also had over 900 hospitalized since March and there are currently 15 hospitalized. About 200 staff members have also tested positive.

Statewide, 850 new cases have been confirmed, bringing the statewide total to 123,800, of which 78% have recovered. 20 new deaths have also been confirmed, with the state death toll over 7,400.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home.

Approximately 8,881 of our total cases are amongst health care workers.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.